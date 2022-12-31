6 Best Ways to Increase Your Appetite Naturally

We all know the best natural way to increase appetite in mere seconds - going to your grandma's house.

Jokes aside, many people find it difficult to consume enough calories throughout the day to hit their required calorie goals. While a suppressed appetite can be a blessing during weight loss, it can definitely be a roadblock for those trying to gain weight or put on muscle.

How to Increase Your Appetite Naturally

Here're six ways you can do it:

1) Eat smaller meals but more frequently

If your appetite is poor, it may be difficult to even think about gorging down heavier meals throughout the day. The solution to this problem is to divide your main meals (usually breakfast, lunch and dinner) into five to six smaller meals throughout the day.

Research suggests that the body releases more hunger-stimulating hormones (such as ghrelin) and makes you feel more hungry when you eat more frequently.

Here's a sample schedule:

Meal 1: Light breakfast

Meal 2: Forenoon snacks

Meal 3: Light lunch

Meal 4: Evening snacks

Meal 5: Dinner

Meal 6: Snack before sleep (milk is a good addition since it contains tryptophan that promotes sleep).

As you increase your appetite, slowly start introducing more foods into each meal. You can also slowly increase the portion size as time progresses.

2) Consume MCT oil

Adding MCT oil to your meals will help boost appetite (Image via Pexels)

MCT (medium chain triglyceride) oil has grabbed widespread popularity among keto dieters. According to research done at the Kurume University School of Medicine in Japan, MCT oil can increase appetite by stimulating release of the hunger hormone ghrelin.

Add MCT oil to your morning coffee for appetite-enhancing benefits that last throughout the day. MCT oil consists of healthy short-chain fats that are excellent for digestive health and metabolism.

You can also add a spoonful of MCT oil to other meals - whether it be salads, cereals, shakes, or smoothies.

3) Use Water Smartly

Hydrate after meals (Image via Pexels)

Drinking just a glass of water before a meal has been shown to increase satiety, making it effective for those trying to lose weight. However, that can be counterproductive when trying to increase appetite.

Instead, consume a glass of water after every meal to stretch out the stomach further, helping it consume more volume over time.

4) Trick your brain with a larger plate

Use a larger plate to increase your appetite. (Image via Pexels)

Have you ever had small meals on a large plate? It can often feel empty and unfulfilling. If you're struggling to increase your appetite, make use of this psychological phenomenon.

Use bigger plates to trick your brain into thinking you're consuming less. According to research, even slight plate size increases can cause people to unconsciously eat larger servings.

5) Blaze it up

Anyone who has smoked a joint knows about the furious munchies that soon follow. Cannabis has been shown to increase ghrelin and leptin levels as well as stimulate the olfactory apparatus to find food more appealing and tastier.

It can also signal your hypothalamus to think you're famished even when you're full. So, make sure not to go overboard.

Even if you're a non-smoker, you can use CBD extracts (which are available over the counter in the USA).

6) Lift weights regularly

Perform weight training regularly to increase your appetite (Image via Pexels)

People who do not weight train have been shown to have poorly regulated hunger hormones. If you want to increase your appetite, hop on some kind of weightlifting program immediately.

A few sets of heavy squats and deadlifts, and we will see if you're still not feeling hungry. Make sure not to overeat following the workout, as this is a mistake many beginners make, resulting in excess weight gain.

Takeaway

Use the aforementioned tips and tricks in your daily routine to increase your appetite. While this process may happen gradually, it will certainly pay off in the near future.

