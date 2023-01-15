6 Causes Of A Itchy Back That May Surprise You

An itchy back can be excruciating, especially when you can't reach the area to scratch it.

The back always seems to itch the most and in an area just beyond reach. To avoid scratching, it's always best to address the origin of the itching. The cause could be anything from simple dry skin to contact dermatitis from irritants or even sensory neuropathy.

Here's what you need to understand about these itching conditions and how you can treat them.

Causes of itchy back that may surprise you:

Here are six such reasons:

#1 Allergic reactions to certain fabrics

Some people may have an allergic reaction to fabrics such as wool or synthetic materials, which can cause a itchy rash or itching on the skin. If you suspect that's the cause, try switching to clothing made from natural fibers such as cotton or linen.

#2 Fungal infections

Fungal infections can cause itching in the back (Photo via Unsplash/CDC)

Fungal infections such as ringworms or jock itch can cause itching on the back and other areas of the body. These infections are typically treated with antifungal creams or oral medications.

#3 Bacterial infections

Bacterial infections such as folliculitis or impetigo can also cause itching in the back. These infections are typically treated with antibiotics.

#4 Parasitic infestations

Parasitic infestations such as scabies or lice can cause an intense itching on the back and other areas of the body. These infestations are typically treated with medicated creams or oral medications.

#5 Certain medical conditions

Medical conditions such as eczema or psoriasis can cause itching on the back. These conditions can be treated with creams, oral medications, or light therapy.

#6 Stress

Stress can cause a variety of skin conditions, including itching. If you suspect that stress is causing your itchy back, consider finding ways to manage your stress levels through exercise, meditation, or therapy.

It's critical to require medical care as soon as possible if the itchy back is drastic or preceded by other symptoms such as fever or swelling. A physician will be able to diagnose the problem and prescribe the appropriate treatment.

Symptoms of itching

Itchy back can also cause redness on the skin (Photo via Unsplash/Engin Akyurt)

Here're a few:

Itching: The most obvious symptom of an itchy back is itching. It can range from mild discomfort to severe and intense itching

Redness: Itchy back can also cause redness on the skin. This can range from mild flushes to severe inflammation.

Rashes: Itchyness can cause rashes on the skin. These rashes can vary in appearance and may be accompanied by itching and redness.

Scaling: It can cause scaling on the skin. This can range from mild flaking to severe scaling.

Bumps: Itchyness can cause bumps on the skin. These bumps can vary in size and may be accompanied by itching and redness.

A back itch could be caused by a number of variables, some of which might surprise you. If you have an itchy back, it's critical to identify the reason and seek proper care. Remember to always seek professional advice from your doctor.

