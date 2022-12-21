Dumbbell back exercises are an excellent way to strengthen the back muscles. Strengthening the back muscles is important, as these muscles are recruited in almost every activity. Weak muscles can cause chronic back pain later on.

Dumbbells are one of the most versatile equipments you can use in your workouts. Although popular for building biceps, they can also be a good addition to your back workout.

Read on to find out more about easy dumbbell back exercises you can do.

Dumbbell Back Exercises to Do in under 15 Minutes

Check out these six dumbbell back exercises that you can easily do in under 15 minutes:

1) Bent Over Row

This is one of the classic dumbbell back exercises that targets the lats, rhomboids, and biceps in addition to the core stabilizing muscles. It's a fabulous option to incorporate pulling exercises into a push-pull routine, such as a chest and back routine.

How to do:

Holding a dumbbell in each hand with your arms by your sides, stand with your feet hip-width apart.

Pushing your butt back, hinge forward at the hips while maintaining core stability. Don't round your shoulders while bending the knees.

To maintain a comfortable position for your neck, look at the ground a few inches in front of the feet.

Pull the weights up to your chest while keeping your elbows close to your body.

At the peak of the row, squeeze the shoulder blades for two seconds. As you bring the weight towards your chest, the elbows should extend past your back.

Extend your arms towards the floor as you gradually lower the weights to complete one rep.

2) Sword Draw

This is one of the best dumbbell back exercises that strengthens the upper back and shoulder muscles. It can aid in supporting good posture while stretching the muscles in the front of the chest and shoulder.

Check out these dumbbell back exercises and workouts if you're interested in more dumbbell back workouts.

How to do the sword draw:

Place your feet hip-width apart as you stand. With your right arm straight and right palm resting in front of the left thigh, hold one dumbbell in your right hand.

To increase stability, firmly plant both feet on the ground.

Raise your right arm across your body and out to your right side, keeping thepelvis level and spine long and tall so that the weight lands at or just below shoulder height.

As you draw a sword from your left hip with your left hand, the right hand should move across the front of the body.

Switch arms after completing 6-8 repetitions with the right arm.

After completing two sets, take a 30- to 45-second break.

3) Single Arm Row

This is one of the staple dumbbell back exercises that work out the back effectively. To maintain balance, the core needs to contract along with the lats and rhomboids.

How to do:

Holding a moderate-weight dumbbell in your right hand, with your arm by your side, stand with your feet hip-width apart.

With your left foot, advance about two feet, and place your left hand on your left quad. This is where things begin.

Engage your core; push your butt back; hinge forward at the hips, and bend your left knee without rounding the shoulders.

To maintain a comfortable position for the neck, look at the ground a few inches in front of the feet.

Maintaining a tight grip on the weight while pulling it up towards your chest, squeeze the shoulder blade for two seconds at the top of the movement.

As you bring the weight towards your chest, the elbow should extend past your back.

By extending your arms towards the ground, gradually lower the weight to complete one rep.

4) Pullover to Crunch

This dumbbell back exercise helps develop coordinated strength in both the upper back and abdominal muscle groups.

How to do:

Place both feet on the ground, and kneespointing up at the ceiling as you lie flat on your back.

Holding a dumbbell in each hand with the palms facing inward, extend your arms straight up.

As you slowly lower your arms to the floor, keep your feet firmly planted on the ground and elbows fully extended.

Pull both arms back to the starting position after pausing for 1-2 seconds.

Draw your belly button into your spine as you shift your rib cage towards your pelvis.

Lift your back off the floor to perform a curl when the weights are directly over your chest.

Continue to the next repetition by gradually lowering your back to the ground.

Do 6-8 repetitions.

5) Single Arm Row in Plank

Strengthening the core is key to maintaining a strong back. This is one of the best dumbbell back exercises that can work out the back and core muscles.

How to do:

Standing with your feet hip-width apart and a dumbbell in your left hand, face a bench, solid box or step, or chair.

Put your right palm flat on the bench as you lower your upper body towards it. The palms should be directly beneath your shoulder.

Set your toes firmly on the ground, and lift your heels off the floor as you extend your legs straight behind you.

Keep your back flat and straight by bracing the core muscles. Keep glancing down at the bench with your eyes. The body will be angled just a bit. This is where things begin.

Pull the weight up towards the left side of your chest while keeping your elbow close to your body. At the peak of the row, squeeze your shoulder blades for two seconds.

Reverse the motion gradually to the starting position. Finish all your reps on one side before switching sides.

6) Renegade Row

The last in our list of dumbbell back exercises is the renegade row, which is a good one for strengthening the core muscles.

Instructions:

Start in a high plank position with your legs extended behind you and placed wider than hip-width apart (it will help with stability).

Keep your hands shoulder-width apart, shoulders stacked directly above the wrists, and core and glutes engaged. This is the starting position.

To perform a row, pull your right elbow back while keeping it close to your body and raising the dumbbell towards your chest.

To stop the hips from rocking, keep your abs and butt tight.

To return to the starting position, lower the weight, and move your left arm to complete one rep.

Takeaway

Dumbbell back exercises are a safe, simple and accessible option for everyone. You should be able to perform these by yourself, but it's always better to take guidance from a qualified instructor to ensure that you're maintaining proper form.

Meanwhile, you can also check out these highly effective muscle building back exercises.

