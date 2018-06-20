5 Highly Effective Muscle Building Back Exercises - Back Workout for Mass

Build your back muscles with these super-effective workouts! Dumbbell Row. Barbell Row. Pull-up. Dumbbell Shrug. Lat Pull Down.

When working out, most people do not prioritise improving the muscles found in the back region. Neglecting back muscles and improving other muscles group in the upper body such as the deltoids or biceps could become counterproductive, as a weak back works against improving the upper body strength.

Therefore, it becomes imperative that you work towards toning the back muscles with a well-planned and a regular training program. Furthermore, a strong and a flexible back is quintessential for having a great posture.

However, while working on improving your back, ensure that your workout routine has enough variety, which focuses on all the muscle groups found in the back region namely the lats, traps and the rhomboids.

Let us not wait any longer and look at the five best back workouts for mass that you could add to your workout routine.

#1 Dumbbell Row

The dumbbell row is a beginner-level exercise that targets the upper back region. In addition, the exercise tones the muscles in the shoulder region for improving the overall strength in the upper body.

Instructions

Step 1: Hold dumbbells in each hand with the palms facing the body. The arms should be straight and perpendicular to the ground. With bent knees, slightly bend forward with your hips. The torso should be straight throughout the duration of the exercise.

Step 2: Lift the dumbbells towards the chest region. Ensure that the elbows are kept close to the torso.

Step 3: Hold for a moment and return to the starting position.

Perform the exercise for the recommended number of repetitions.

Important tips: People with a history of back problems should exercise caution. Do not lower the weights using the momentum of the exercise. Make sure that you always follow a gradual lifting and lowering motion.

#2 Barbell Row

The barbell row is a compound exercise that targets the middle-back region with unrivaled precision. Moreover, this exercise is very effective in improving deltoid and biceps and can be included in your deltoid and bicep workouts.

Instructions

Step 1: Hold the barbell with a pronated grip while standing. The knees should be slightly bent and the back should be straight. Bend your torso forward using the hips and the waist.

Step 2: With a stationary torso, lift the barbell towards the chest. Try to keep the elbows close to the body and squeeze the back muscles during the lift.

Step 3: Hold for a moment and return to the initial position.

Repeat the exercise for the recommended number of times.

Important tips: Do not overload the weights as it could lead to a serious injury. Always lift the weights using your back, and avoid gaining an advantage using your hips.

#3 Pull-Up

Pull-ups are great for building the mass and the overall strength of the body. Along with acting on the back, pull-ups target the arms and shoulders for a complete upper body workout. Beginners and casual trainers could also start training with the pull-ups, thanks to its simple movement and form.

Instructions

Step 1: Hold the pull-up bar with a wide grip with a distance between the palms larger than the width of the shoulder. The palms should be facing away from the body. Position your legs either straight or with a twist in the knees. Ensure that the legs do not touch the floor during the entire duration of the exercise once you are through to step 2.

Step 2: Pull yourself from the ground until the chin is above the bar. Keep the back straight while lifting yourself.

Step 3: Hold for a moment and return to the starting position.

Perform the exercise for the recommended number of repetitions.

Important tip: People finding the pull-ups too difficult can use a chin assist machine or a spotter for assistance.

#4 Dumbbell Shrug

Shoulder shrugs are extremely effective in targetting the trapezius muscles in the upper back region. Building these muscles are important as they minimize the risk of shoulder and neck injuries.

Instructions

Step 1: Stand straight and hold dumbbells in both the hands. The arms should be fully extended and perpendicular to the floor. The palms should be facing the torso.

Step 2: Move the dumbbells upwards by lifting the shoulders. The arms should be straight and avoid using biceps to lift the weights.

Step 3: Pause for a moment and return to the initial position.

Repeat the exercise for the recommended number of times.

Important tip: This exercise could also be performed using barbells, cables, and elastic bands.

#5 Lat Pulldown

The lat pulldown primarily targets the upper back and is great for adding mass. Moreover, this exercise is ideal for improving the overall stability and flexibility of the upper body.

Instructions

Step 1: Sit in front of a pulldown machine facing the pulley. Fix a wide bar attachment to the cable and set an appropriate weight. Ensure that the palms are facing away from the body and the width is greater than the width of the shoulder.

Step 2: Pull the attachment towards the chest while squeezing the shoulder blades.

Step 3: Pause for a moment and return to the starting position.

Repeat the exercise for the recommended number of times.

Important tip: Do not rush through the exercise. Complete the motion without taking advantage of any momentum from the machine.

Note: People with back problems should exercise caution while performing these exercises. It is advisable to perform them under expert supervision. Moreover, if in doubt, always train with lower weights and focus on higher reps.