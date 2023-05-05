6 effective strategies to combat hair loss

Hair loss is a common problem that affects people of all ages and genders. Losing it can be a traumatic experience, leading to a decrease in confidence and self-esteem.

While it's natural to shed it daily, excessive loss can be a sign of an underlying issue. There are various causes of it, including hormonal changes, genetics, stress, medications and medical conditions. However, there are several strategies one can use to combat it effectively.

Here's a look at six of them:

#1 Nourish your body with nutritious foods

Effective strategies for prevention (Image source/ Pexels)

As hair is made up of protein, consuming a protein-rich diet is essential for .

Incorporate foods like lean meats, fish, eggs, nuts and legumes in your diet to ensure that you're providing your body with the necessary nutrients it needs. Additionally, , iron, and zinc are also crucial for healthy growth.

#2 Keep your scalp clean

Keeping your scalp clean is essential for maintaining healthy growth. A dirty scalp can lead to clogged follicles and infections, leading to alopecia. Use a mild shampoo to wash it at least twice a week, and avoid using hot water or harsh chemicals on your scalp.

#3 Message your scalp

Massaging the scalp can help stimulate blood flow to the follicles, promoting growth. Gently massage your scalp with your fingers in a circular motion for a few minutes every day to help reduce falls.

#4 Reduce stress

Reduces sress (Image source/ Pexels)

Stress can contribute to , so it's essential to manage stress effectively. Incorporate relaxation techniques, like yoga, meditation or deep breathing exercises in your daily routine to .

#5 Avoid heat and chemicals

Excessive heat styling and chemical treatments can damage hair and lead to falls. Avoid using heat-styling tools and harsh chemicals as much as possible. If you must use these tools, use a heat protectant spray and seek professional help to reduce the damage caused.

#6 Seek medical advice

If you have tried these strategies and are still experiencing falls, it may be time to seek medical advice. Several medical conditions can cause fall, so a doctor can help diagnose and treat the underlying issue.

Hairfall can be a challenging issue to deal with, but there are several strategies you can use to combat it effectively. By following the aforementioned tips, you can promote healthy growth and prevent fall.

Poll : 0 votes