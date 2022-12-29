6 Essential Hamstring Exercises For Ultimate Athleticism

Whether it be sprinting, combat sports or weightlifting, performing the right hamstring exercises is crucial for maximal performance and explosive power.

A strong set of hamstrings prevents various knee and hip injuries that can derail your career or lifting routine. As most people nowadays remain seated for long periods, the quads and hamstrings often get tight and inflexible. So, it's important to learn how to properly stretch and warm up the hamstrings before any explosive movement.

In this article, we will discuss a few best hamstring exercises you should add to your routine to improve overall athleticism and lower body power.

Top Hamstring Exercises for Athletes

Here's a look at six such exercises:

1) Romanian Deadlift

Romanian deadlifts are one of the best hamstring exercises (Image via Instagram/daniantonellos)

The Romanian deadlift is a bodybuilding and powerlifting staple that can help you build thick, beefy hamstrings. As it's conducive for heavy loading, RDLs are one of those hamstring exercises you just cannot afford to miss out.

Instructions:

Begin with the barbell resting on the pins of a power rack, or you can deadlift it up.

Walk up to the bar, and grip it just outside your thighs.

Inhale deeply, and brace your core.

Lift the barbell from the rack, and walk it back using 2-3 short steps.

Place your feet shoulder-width apart.

Bend your knees, and hinge at the hips to bring the barbell just below the knee. You should feel an amazing hamstring stretch.

Squeeze your glutes to drive the hips up and forward. Repeat.

2) Nordic Hamstring Curl

This bodyweight exercise is surprisingly one of the hardest hamstring exercises to master. This injury-prevention exercise activates all three parts of the hamstring muscles — the biceps femoris, semimembranosus, and semitendinosus.

Instructions:

Kneel face down on a mat with your hips extended and torso upright.

The feet have to be kept stable by some kind of weight. If you're doing it at home, place your heels against the edge of the couch.

Start lowering yourself as slowly as possible till you can no longer control the descent.

Allow yourself to fall to the floor in a controlled manner, and use your arms to support your descent.

Lightly push off the floor to get back into a position where you can use your hamstrings to pull yourself back to the starting position.

3) Barbell Hip Thrust

Barbell Hip thrusts (Image via Instagram/forest_247_fitness)

This exercise is ideal for explosive athletes who want to build up their glutes and hamstrings. If you're looking to really overload your entire lower body, add this move to your arsenal of hamstring exercises.

Instructions:

Sit on the floor with your shoulder blades against a bench. The feet should be shoulder-width apart and placed flat on the floor with the knees bent.

Place a barbell across the front of your hips and stabilize it with your hands.

Squeeze your glutes to raise the bar off the floor.

Keep your chin tucked and core braced.

When your thighs and torso are in line with each other, return to the starting position.

4) Glute Ham Raise

The glute-ham raise is an amazing posterior chain exercise that can help you avoid injuries and build powerful hamstrings.

Instructions:

Use the glute-ham raise machine with the knees placed on or just behind the large pad.

From the tall kneeling position, slowly lean forward as far down as possible. Keep your body in a straight line from the knees to the neck.

Pull your body back up to the starting position using your hamstrings.

5) Single Leg Deadlift

Single-leg deadlifts (Image via Instagram @bornabutijer5 @kneepainaid)

The single-leg deadlift is one of the best hamstring exercises to develop unilateral leg strength and flexibility.

Instructions:

Stand upright with your feet placed at a hip-width distance and hands by your side.

Bend forwards from the hips, and put your bodyweight on your right leg, with the left leg extended straight behind.

Lift your left leg as high as possible, and hold the position for a few seconds. Use a 3-4 second negative to increase the intensity without sacrificing form.

Allow your arms to hang down just below the shoulders. You can add weights using a dumbbell or barbell as you progress.

Return to the starting position. Repeat.

6) Glute Bridge

If you're looking to do hamstring exercises at home, glute bridges can help you build amazing glutes and hamstrings while alleviating lower back pain and improving posture.

Instructions:

Lie supine on the floor.

Bend your knees while keeping your heels in line with the knees.

Raise your hips slowly till you form a straight line from the knees to your head.

Squeeze your glutes at the top, and hold the contraction for a second or two.

Return slowly to the starting position. Repeat.

Takeaway

The aforementioned hamstring exercises can help you build muscle size, endurancem and explosive strength. Make sure you stretch your hamstrings regularly to avoid injuries and maximize performance.

