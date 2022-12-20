Vertigo is basically a symptomatic disorder that can be caused due to various factors. That includes ear inflammation, infections, middle ear calcium deposits (benign paroxysmal positional vertigo or BPPV), abnormal bone growth, head injury, or problems with the nervous system.

This condition can leave you feeling dizzy or nauseous and can even lead to vomiting and severe headaches. It can last for minutes to hours or even days depending on the cause.

While vertigo itself does not pose a threat to health, it can affect body movements and make you more prone to falls. It can also make you feel nauseous at any time of day or while doing activities like walking and sitting to getting up from bed and bending down.

Fortunately, there are exercises for vertigo that can ease its symptoms and help you feel better in no time. These exercises are designed to cure peripheral vertigo that’s caused by BPPV, but they can also help you manage the sudden triggers of motion sensations, nausea, and dizziness.

Exercises for vertigo to do at home

Here’s a look at the six best exercises for vertigo that you can do in the comfort of your home:

1) Epley maneuver

It's one of the best exercises for vertigo that helps cure the symptoms of BPPV. You can do the modified version of this exercise at home.

To do the exercise:

Sit straight in your bed, and extend your legs ahead. Place a pillow behind you.

Turn your head to a 45-degree angle to your right, and lie back immediately till the shoulders get on the pillow.

Stay in that position till the dizziness subsides. From there, turn your head to a 90-degree angle to the left without lifting it.

Hold the position for a few seconds, and turn your body to your left. Stay there till you feel better.

Sit back, and relax.

2) Romberg's stance

Also known as the Romberg’s sign or Romberg’s maneuver, it's one of the best exercises for vertigo that measures body’s balance. This exercise is used to test balance while assessing the dorsal column in the spine.

To do the exercise:

Stand with your feet together. Hold a chair or wall for support (optional).

With your head straight and eyes closed, hold the position for a few seconds.

Open your eyes, and slowly turn your head from one side to another.

Repeat the movement for a few seconds, and start to move your head up and down.

Repeat the entire sequence a few times.

3) Brandt-daroff exercise

It's one of the most effective exercises for vertigo that helps ease symptoms of BPPV. Additionally, this exercise relieves other vertigo-causing conditions as well.

To do the exercise:

Sit straight in the middle or at the edge of your bed. Place your feet on the floor. Slowly turn your head to a 45-degree angle to your left.

With your head stable, lie straight on your right side, and wait for the dizziness to go. If you feel better, return to the starting position, and relax for a few seconds.

Turn your head to 45 degrees to your right. Repeat the same movements, and return to the start.

Pause for a few seconds, and repeat the entire sequence a few times.

4) Semont maneuver

Also known as the liberatory maneuver, this exercise is great for vertigo and controlling the symptoms of BPPV.

To do the exercise:

Sit on a bed, and turn your head to a 45-degree angle to your right.

Slowly lie down to your left while maintaining your head position. Stay in this position for a few seconds, and relax.

Sit back up to the starting position, and lie down on your right while keeping your face towards the bed.

Stay there for a few seconds, and close your eyes.

Repeat the entire sequence.

5) Foster maneuver

This is another good and easy exercise and also doesn't require you to lie on the bed.

To do the exercise:

Kneel and place your hands on the floor.

Slowly tilt your head back and up, and stay in this position for a few seconds or till the dizziness passes.

Place your head on the floor, and tuck your chin in towards your knees.

Slowly turn your head to a 45-degree angle to face your right elbow, and stay in this position for a few seconds.

With your head at a 45-degree angle, lift the head till it reaches shoulder level.

Lift your head fully to an upright position.

6) Gaze stabilization exercise

It's one of the best eye exercises for vertigo that helps maintain and adjust balance. Regular practice of this exercise helps train the body to get adjusted to vertigo symptoms and triggers.

To do the exercise:

Sit down comfortably on a chair or bed.

Extend your right arm, and keep your thumb lifted. Look at your thumb for a few seconds, and turn your head to the left and right, keeping your gaze directly on the tip of your thumb.

Do that for a few seconds, and move your head up and down, with your eyes on the thumb.

Repeat.

Takeaway

While the aforementioned exercises are effective and can be done at home, it's best to perform them under the guidance of a healthcare provider to determine possible risks and effectiveness.

If you're practicing at home, ask someone to be present to support you or stand near a handrail or wall to help you maintain your balance.

