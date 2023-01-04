6 Herniated Disc Exercises for Lower Back

Herniated disc exercises are meant to help manage disc herniation and relieve you of lower back pain. Disc herniation is the extrusion of disc tissue through the intervertebral disc space, which generally affects the lower back (lumbar spine).

When the soft jelly in the middle of the disc breaks through the tough exterior, it's called a herniated, slipped, or ruptured disc. Physiotherapy is generally prescribed to treat a herniated disc.

Although herniated discs generally affect the lower back, they can affect any disc in the spine, including the neck. Depending on the location of the herniated disc, different types of exercises may be helpful.

Herniated Disc Exercises for Lower Back

Check out the following six herniated disc exercises for lower back that you can do:

1) Standing Extension

Standing backbends are a gentle way to stretch your spinal column (Image via Pexels/Daria Liudnaya)

The first one in our list of herniated disc exercises is the standing extension. By performing this standing extension, you can undo the effects of daily hunching habit.

This is one of the best stretches for herniated disc that aids in returning the disc to its normal position. That's beneficial, as most cases of a bulging or herniated disc are brought on by poor posture and repeated flexion of the spine (especially bending forward in bad posture).

Instructions:

Start by making sure you're standing up straight.

Put your hands behind your lower back, and relax.

Using your hands as leverage, thrust your pelvis forward while stretching the spine back.

Turn your head, and face the ceiling by following the extension.

Begin with ten reps, and progress to 2-3 sets.

When you need a break from your desk, this is a great activity to engage in.

There shouldn't be any discomfort from that. If that's the case, skip that, and move on to the next exercise.

2) Spinal Decompression

Hanging from a bar can be a good way to decompress your spine (Image via Pexels/Ketut Subiyanto)

The second one in our list of herniated disc exercises is the spinal decompression. As it effectively creates space between the vertebrae and relieves pressure on the discs, spinal decompression is the first line of defense against a herniated or bulging disc.

Instructions:

You can 'just hang' from a bar or the top of a door, or anything that can support your weight.

Maintain the position for 30 seconds, and perform three repetitions.

If you want to avoid spasms, ease out of the pose very gradually.

There should be no discomfort in doing so, but if that's the case, skip the step, and move on to the next activity.

3) Cat Cow Pose

Half cobra pose and cobra pose are some of the best ways to relieve back tension (Image via Pexels/Monstera)

This is one of simplest and easiest herniated disc exercises you can do. The cat-cow stretch combines two yoga positions to help open the spine and reduce pressure on a herniated disc.

Spinal mobility also increases, which can reduce the discomfort of a herniated disc and also hasten the healing process.

Instructions:

Get down on your hands and knees to start the stretch. Feel your stomach 'drop' towards the floor as you inhale and gaze upward.

Round your back as you exhale, pressing your hands firmly to the ground and bending your neck slightly as you look down at your feet.

Perform 2-3 sets of ten reps of this stretch.

4) Half Cobra Pose

This is one of the best herniated disc exercises you can do. You may find that you have a tough time getting used to this position initially, so you should ease into it gradually.

Instructions:

Get into the prone position by lying on your stomach and slowly raising yourself off the floor using only your elbows.

For 10–15 seconds, maintain the propped-up position before lowering yourself back to the prone position (lying face down).

Work up to maintaining the final position for 30 seconds. Perform ten sets of this stretch.

5) Full Cobra Pose

Core strengthening exercises can help you strengthen your back muscles (Image via Pexels/Tima Miroshnichenko)

The next exercise in the list of herniated disc exercises is the full cobra pose. This advanced extension is aimed at relieving pain, and it works to reposition disc material in the intervertebral disc.

Instructions:

Get into the prone position, lying on your stomach with the face down, and slowly press up on your hands, keeping the pelvis in contact with the floor and lower back relaxed.

Spend ten seconds in the propped-up position, and perform ten sets of the stretch.

Hold the position for as long as you feel comfortable (20-30 seconds).

6) Bird Dog

Certain yoga poses can help stretch the back muscles. (Image via Pexels/Marta Wave)

The last one in our list of herniated disc exercises is the bird dog, which is a great exercise for strengthening the core and back muscles. Make sure to avoid arching your lower back while doing the exercise.

Instructions:

Put your hands under your shoulders and knees under your hips to get into a foetal position.

Before you make a move, brace (contract your core) as hard as you can.

Holding your abs in, reach your left arm forward till it's in line with the torso, and kick your right leg back till it's in line too.

Be careful not to round your lower back as you do that.

Pause for 2-3 seconds before slowly returning to the starting position.

Move your right arm and left leg in the same manner.

Swap sides, and repeat ten times.

Takeaway

Performing the aforementioned simple herniated disc exercises and stretches can greatly help in relieving back pain. You should do these stretches for herniated disc before going to bed or after waking up to get the maximum benefits.

