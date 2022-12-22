Hip dips, also known as violin hips or hip divots, are basically inward curves that occur below each hip bone. They're normal and in no way a health concern.

Hip dips naturally occur and are a normal part of the human body that may vary in appearance from one person to another. While for some, they appear as large indents, for others, they may be less visible. The appearance of hip dips mainly depends on the bone structure of the femur and pelvis, and in some cases, body fat and muscle mass.

While you can’t change the shape of your bones and the way they're positioned, hip dip exercises can help reduce their appearance but won’t eliminate hip dips entirely.

In this article, we’ve rounded a few of the most effective exercises for hip dips that can be done easily at home without using any fancy equipment.

Hip dip exercises to do without any equipment

Here's a look at the six best and most effective hip dip exercises:

1) Squat

Squats are one of the easiest and most helpful hip dip exercises that can be done using no equipment. This exercise strengthens the muscles of the hips, butt, thighs, and legs and also reduces the appearance of hip dips.

How to do squats:

With your feet at hip-width distance, stand straight, and keep your core muscles engaged.

Engaging your abs, slowly move your hips back, and bend your knees as you slowly lower into a squat.

Shift your weight evenly onto your heels, and drive your hips to the front to stand back up.

Do ten reps.

2) Fire hydrant

Fire hydrants are another potent hip dip exercise that target and strengthen the hips, outer thighs, and side butts. While doing this exercise, make sure to keep your weight distributed evenly between the knees and hands.

How to do fire hydrants:

Assume a position on all fours. Ensure that your knees are underneath the hips, and the hands are below the shoulder muscles.

Lift your right leg, creating a 90-degrees angle with your left leg. As you do that, make sure to keep your knee bent.

Lower your right leg back, but do not allow your knee to touch the floor.

Lift it back again, and repeat the move.

Complete ten reps with your right leg, and continue the exercise on your left side.

3) Standing side leg lift

Standing side leg lifts are another useful hip dip exercise that reduces the appearance of hip dips while strengthening the butt and hip muscles.

When done correctly, this exercise can offer a gentle stretch to the inner thigh muscles too. While doing standing side leg lifts, keep the movements slow and steady, and ensure that your body is straight.

How to do the standing side leg lifts:

Stand straight with your toes facing forward. You may also stand near a wall, chair, or table for support.

Using your right hand for support, press into your right leg, and slowly lift your left foot off the floor.

Lift your left leg out to the side, and pause at the top.

Lower your leg to the starting position, and repeat a few more times.

Complete ten reps on that side, and continue the exercise with the other leg.

Do ten reps on each side.

4) Lateral lunge

One of the best hip dip exercises for the lateral stabilizers of the body, lateral lunges particularly target the glutes and inner thigh muscles and help strengthen them. While doing this exercise, make sure to engage the abs at all times.

How to do lateral lunges:

Start the exercise by standing with your feet positioned at a hip-width distance.

Take a side step out to your left while bending the left knee and pushing the hips down and back.

As you do that, ensure that the right leg is straight and stable.

Slowly press through the ball of your left foot, and get back to the starting position. Do a few more reps.

5) Glute bridge

Glute bridge is one of the best hip dip exercises that works the thighs and butts. Remember to engage your abs throughout the exercise to target the stomach muscles and support the body.

How to do glute bridges:

Begin by lying down on your back with your arms on the side and knees bent.

Position your feet slightly wider than hip-width distance.

Lift your butts and hips while pressing your upper back on the floor.

Pause at the top, and lower your hips back. Repeat the exercise ten times.

6) Step-down

Step-downs are another beneficial hip dip exercise that not only target and strengthen the hips but also work the quad and hamstring muscles. Additionally, this exercise stabilizes the knee joints too.

How to do step-downs:

Stand straight on top of the box, step, or bench, and interlace your hands in the front.

Engage the abs and glutes, and step down slowly with one foot.

Tap your foot on the floor, and bring it back up to the starting position.

Repeat a few more times before switching to the other leg.

Takeaway

Hip dips are nothing to be stressed about – they're just a normal part of the body, based on your bone structure and genetics.

Regular practice of the aforementioned hip dip exercises can reduce the appearance of hip dips and strengthen the hip muscles. Keep in mind, though, that no lifestyle change or exercise can completely eliminate hip dips.

