6 Yoga Poses to Fight Indigestion

There is growing interest in using yoga poses and mild exercises to treat digestive problems naturally.

Yoga is well-known for its benefits to body and mind. Some people are unaware of the fact that yoga has health benefits for the body that go beyond physical fitness, muscle strength, and flexibility.

Almost all medical professionals concur that a healthy stomach equals a healthy body. Yoga offers a wide range of solutions to give in this area, so you don't have to just turn to medications.

Best Yoga Poses for Happier Gut

When you have stomach problems, you might want relief right away. You need to be aware of the effects stress can have on digestion to comprehend how yoga poses can help fight indigestion.

Have you ever noticed that when you're anxious, you get stomach butterflies? The vagus nerve is the direct connection between the brain and the gastrointestinal tract.

Here’s a list of six yoga poses to fight indigestion:

1) Cobra pose

Cobra pose ease constipation. (Image via PexelsValeria Ushakova)

This is among the best yoga poses that help ease constipation, stretch the abdominal muscles, and enhance digestion. It also stimulates circulation.

Here’s how to perform the cobra pose:

On your stomach, bend your arms so that the elbows point towards the body and the palms are in front of your shoulders.

As you inhale, straighten your arms, and elevate your head, neck, and back. Either stare directly ahead, or tilt your head back.

As you breathe out, lower yourself to the ground, and hold that position for ten seconds.

2) Yogi squat

Yoga's deep squat is called malasana. This is one of the best yoga poses to relax your lower back and hips while also opening your hips. It's a wonderful remedy for the tightness we get from sitting all day. By applying pressure to the abdomen, it's also proven to enhance circulation and digestion.

Here’s how to perform a yogi squat:

Start by assuming a standing position, with your toes pointed out and feet just wider than your hips.

Slowly drop your hips towards the floor while bending your knees.

To assist in opening your hips, converge your palms, and press the inside of your knees with your elbows.

Keep your hips pointed towards the ground, with the shoulder blades downward and back, and chest elevated.

3) Wind-relieving pose

Yoga poses help in providing comfort from acidity and other digestive issues. (Image via Pexels/ Elina Fairytale)

The wind relieving yoga pose would help in fighting indigestion by removing extra gas from the intestine and stomach. Additionally, this yoga pose will stretch and tone the lower back.

Here's how to perform a wind-relieving pose:

Lean back on the yoga mat.

Raise your left knee up towards the chest. Put your hands on the left knee.

Lift your head up and towards your knee. Release your breath.

Proceed with the right leg next. Perform 10-15 times in total.

4) Half spinal twist pose

One of the finest yoga poses for bodily detoxification is the half-spinal twist pose, also known as the ardha matsyendrasana. It can enhance digestion, eliminate toxins, and lessen acidity. It will also promote blood circulation.

Here’s how to perform half spinal twist pose:

Begin by sitting upright and extending your legs in front of you.

Keep your hands to the sides and spine straight.

Bend your left knee, and pull your left foot up towards your pelvis in crossed legs.

Bring the right foot over the left knee while bending your right knee.

Your left knee and right foot should be in close proximity.

Bring your left arm across your right knee as you now twist your upper body.

Your right arm might be kept at your side or behind your back.

Once you've held it for roughly a minute, switch back to your starting position, and repeat on the other side.

5) Thunderbolt pose

Thunderbolt pose can be done after eating. (Image via Pexels/ Andrea Piacquadio)

Thunderbolt pose, also known as Vajrasana, treats hyperacidity while improving blood flow to the stomach. It's a yoga pose that's useful for reducing acidity and gas. If you do it right away after eating, it will work better.

Here’s how to perform a thunderbolt pose:

Start by sitting on your heels and kneeling on the ground.

Put your hands on your knees, and sit upright, with the spine and head straight.

Hold the position while focusing on your breathing for approximately ten minutes.

Go back to your regular position.

6) Reclining butterfly pose

One of the finest yoga poses for treating indigestion, acidity, and PCOS is the reclining butterfly pose, supta baddha konasana. That's because it gently and easily moves the pelvic area, where the reproductive system is located.

Here’s how to perform a reclining butterfly pose:

Stretch your feet out while lying down.

To connect the foot sole and bring it closer to the pelvis, flex the knees.

Return to your regular posture after 2-3 minutes of holding this stance.

Takeaway

Yoga poses are most likely to help with digestion because they emphasize parasympathetic activation, which helps with digestion.

Additionally, some motions speed up peristalsis or the passage of food through the intestines. More specifically, any posture — such as a twist — that gently presses the abdomen functions somewhat similarly to a massage for the intestines.

