When practicing yoga, you might hear the term 'monkey mind' used to describe the experience of having your mind wander all over the place.

Have you ever had a task to complete but couldn't find the organization in your brain to accomplish it? In that case, your mind was probably like a monkey — jumping from place to place with no thought about how to stop it.

Yoga is a great way to train the mind to focus on the present. When you're doing asanas, you're so focused on what your body is doing that you may not notice the time passing.

Best Yoga Poses to Tame Monkey Mind

Here are six basic yoga poses you can practice every day to calm your anxious mind:

1) Corpse Pose

Restorative yoga is known to help people relax and rejuvenate. A pose that emphasizes total relaxation such as savasana can lower blood pressure and slow down your breathing.

How to do it?

Lie down on a firm surface, such as a floor, with your back flat against it.

Place your arms by your sides, with palms facing upward, and spread your legs a few inches apart.

Close your eyes, and breathe deeply as you focus on each body part for about 4-5 minutes.

2) Bridge Pose

It's a backbend, an inversion that can be energizing or relaxing. Using a prop to support yourself takes away much of the active component, but it's still effective if you want a bit of a backbend and the benefits of an inversion.

How to do it?

Lie on your back with your knees bent, feet flat on the floor, and thighs parallel to each other.

Place your feet about hip-width apart, and align your knees, ankles, and thighs.

Press down through all four corners of your feet to lift your hips off the floor.

Place a block under your sacrum. Rest your arms by your sides, with the palms facing up.

3) Child's Pose

The child’s pose is a perfect position for quieting a busy mind and soothing the adrenals.

When we get stressed, the adrenal glands above our kidneys work harder. That can lead to burnout, so taking time for yourself in child’s pose is an ideal way to combat stress.

How to do it?

From a kneeling position, sit back on your heels, and let your forehead rest against the mat.

Your big toes should be touching.

If your hips are tight, you can either keep your knees together or separate them.

Rest your arms alongside your body with your palms down.

You may also extend your amrs in front of you, with your palms facing up.

Breathe deeply for at least ten breaths before coming out of the pose.

4) Extended Triangle Pose

It's an active stretch that helps relieve stress and reduce anxiety. This pose is part of traditional hatha yoga and includes variations such as Baddha Trikonasana and Parivrtta Trikonasana.

How to do it?

Stand upright with your feet one meter apart and arms extended to the sides.

Turn your right foot in at a 90-degree angle, and tighten your thigh muscles.

Push your left hip forward slightly, and lengthen your tailbone towards your heel.

Place your right hand on your ankle or shin, depending on your flexibility level.

Stretch your left arm up into the air; keep head straight, and hold for 30 seconds.

5) Legs Up The Wall

It's a comfortable position that reduces stress and can be practiced before bedtime to make you feel calm and relaxed. This asana increases lymphatic drainage, improves blood circulation, and allows the return of blood back to the heart.

How to do it?

Begin by standing against a wall with your back straight.

Roll onto your back while extending both legs against the wall.

Make sure that your hips are pressed against the wall as close as possible.

You might have to shift around to get into that position.

Hold for five minutes.

6) Cat Cow Pose

The Cat Cow pose or Marjaryasana is a yoga position that can help relieve stress, increase spinal flexibility and mobility, and create emotional balance. The pose also massages organs in the belly, like the kidneys and adrenal glands.

How to do it?

Start on your hands and knees; inhale as you pull your stomach in and up towards your spine.

Round your back towards the ceiling, pointing the crown of your head to the floor.

Don’t force your chin onto your chest. Repeat ten times.

Takeaway

Practicing yoga regularly can help lead you to a place of calm and peace when your monkey mind takes over.

When you're able to catch your thoughts rather than get lost in them, it becomes easier to let go off all that extra noise. Give the aforementioned asanas a try if you're struggling with stress or anxiety to see if they help ease your monkey mind.

