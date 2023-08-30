Skin Tags vs. Moles: Decoding the Difference

Skin tags vs. moles refers to the debate surrounding the two distinct skin growths that often raise questions due to their similarities and differences. For most people, the "skin tags vs. moles" question has no exact answer due to a lack of awareness.

In reality, skin tags are quite different in many aspects from moles. In this article, we will assist you out in identifying the difference between skin tags and moles by looking at the several differentiating aspects of them.

Skin Tags vs. Moles: What are Skin Tags?

Dangling Skin Tags are expected to go away more easily. (Image by Dali_photo on Vecteezy)

Before, delving into the skin tags vs. moles discussion, let us look at them separately first. Skin tags are soft growths consisting of fat cells, collagen fibers, as well as nerve cells. It can either be flat or attached to the rest of the skin with a small stalk.

These growths are generally of the same color as the person’s skin tone, or sometimes a little darker. They are harmless in general, and are observed to occur singularly as well as in groups.

Skin tags' growth is usually observed at places that are prone to friction like underarm region, eyelids, groin area, and underneath the breasts. Size range of Skin Tags goes from 2 mm to 50 mm. Even though skin tags are harmless, their removal can become necessary if they hinder eyesight, cause you pain, or any sort of irritation.

What are Moles?

Moles with changing appearance should be checked as soon as possible (Image by Freepik on Freepik)

Moles are rounded skin growths arising due to accumulation of Melanocytes, which are cells containing the pigment melanin, which is responsible for our skin tone. The color of moles can vary between many shades like blue tan, black, red, brown, and more. Unlike skin tags, moles can occur anywhere on the skin. Moles typically exceed 6 mm in size and are observed to have hair growth too sometimes.

Major difference underlying skin tags vs. moles is that moles cannot always be assumed as harmless. In certain cases, appearance of moles can be an indicator of skin cancer.

Difference Between Skin Tags and Moles

People usually get Skin Tags and Moles removed due to cosmetic reasons (Image by Wavebreakmedia_micro on Freepik)

Let’s look further into how you can find the difference between skin tags vs. moles using certain differing characteristics shown by these skin growths.

1. Appearance

While skin tags are small skin clusters of various shapes and sizes, which are either attached to the skin or just dangling, moles are more rounded with either a flat or slightly raised appearance. Hair growth through moles is a common observation, but it is not the case with skin tags.

2. Color

Since skin tags contain only body cells and collagen, they are observed to have a more skin-like color, or only slightly darker. However, in the case of moles, they contain pigment-producing Melanocytes, which impart them a range of colors like brown, black, red, bluish or more.

3. Growth area

The difference between skin tags vs. moles also consists of the regions of the body they are expected to show up on. Growth of skin tags is expected and concentrated at body parts which face continuous friction. On the other hand, moles don’t have a specific region to grow and can be observed at any parts of the skin.

4. Associated Risk

While skin tags are harmless and only need to be eradicated if they cause discomfort, moles which may seem unusual can be a sign of Melanoma, a type of skin cancer. So, in case of appearance of a mole over your body, getting it tested for skin cancer is the best thing to do.

Diagnosis and Treatment

Visually, you can see the difference between a skin tag and moles on the basis of the above parameters. However, if the appearance of a mole is unusual, like undefined borders, gradual color or size changes, then consulting a dermatologist should be considered at the earliest.

Suggested treatments for skin tags removal are surgical incision or shaving off. Mole removal, however, requires more developed procedures like Electrodessication or Cryosurgery.

So, skin tags and moles are skin conditions in which group of cells come together to form clusters. Skin tags differ from moles in a lot of contrasting ways. Whatever type of growth you’re observing, being able to find out the difference between skin tags vs. moles is very essential as the first step, while your next step must be consulting your dermatologist.