Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth (SIBO): Symptoms, Treatment, and How It Differs from IBS

Do you often experience bloating, diarrhea, or discomfort in your belly? It could be a result of small intestinal bacterial overgrowth, commonly known as SIBO .

In this article, we'll explore the symptoms of small intestinal bacterial overgrowth, its treatment options, and how it differs from irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

Understanding SIBO and its Symptoms

Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth symptoms (Image via freepik)

Small intestinal bacterial overgrowth occurs when bacteria that don't typically reside in the small intestine start to multiply and cause an overgrowth.

As these abnormal bacteria digest food from the stomach, uncomfortable symptoms like bloating and diarrhea may occur. Other common symptoms include belly pain, nausea, gas, bloating, feeling full after eating, weakness, heartburn or indigestion, and unintentional weight loss.

SIBO vs IBS: Understanding the Differences

While SIBO and IBS share some symptoms, they have distinct differences. IBS is characterized by a mix of belly pain or discomfort, bloating, and problems with bowel movements, such as diarrhea, constipation, or a combination of both. Previously believed to be primarily caused by psychological factors, IBS is now understood to have a primarily biological origin.

On the other hand, small intestinal bacterial overgrowth refers specifically to an imbalance in the small intestinal bacteria rather than the large intestine involved in IBS.

Diagnosing small intestinal bacterial overgrowth

what procedures help detect Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth (Image via freepik/pressfoto)

Accurate diagnosis requires specific tests like jejunal aspirate culture and breath testing. Jejunal aspirate culture involves collecting fluid from the small intestine during an EGD and analyzing it for bacterial CFUs.

On the other hand, breath testing measures hydrogen or methane gas in exhaled breath. Elevated gas levels indicate small intestinal bacterial overgrowth.

Treatment Options for SIBO

Treatment for small intestinal bacterial overgrowth typically involves antibiotics, dietary adjustments, and probiotics. Antibiotics like rifaximin and ciprofloxacin are commonly used to target bacterial overgrowth. A low FODMAP diet, which restricts fermentable foods, can help alleviate symptoms.

Probiotics, available as supplements or in certain foods, introduce beneficial bacteria to the gut. It's important to consult with a healthcare provider to determine the most suitable treatment approach, taking into account individual health considerations.

Managing and Preventing SIBO

While antibiotics provide short-term relief, long-term prevention involves addressing the underlying cause. If it is related to a specific medical condition or requires surgical intervention, treating the root cause becomes crucial.

Otherwise, managing the symptoms through diet and probiotics is recommended. Working closely with a healthcare provider to determine the cause and develop an individualized approach is the best way to achieve long-term relief.

If you're experiencing persistent digestive issues like bloating, diarrhea, or belly pain, SIBO could be the culprit. Remember to consult with a healthcare provider to devise a personalized plan that addresses your specific needs.

Take the first step towards relief by discussing your symptoms with a professional.

Poll : 0 votes