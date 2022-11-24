Does Constipation Make You Gain Weight?

There are many reasons behind weight gain, but constipation? Yes! You heard it right. Constipation can also cause weight gain.

Every day of our lives, we gain and lose weight. Seeing the numbers on the weighing scale going up from the previous week might be discouraging for people who are trying to lose weight.

In actuality, our weight is a measurement of our bones, organs, body fluids, and waste materials. Thus, if you are constipated, your weight will probably increase until your body releases everything.

What Is Constipation?

Almost everyone experiences constipation at some point in their life. It is a typical digestive issue. Constipation can be uncomfortable and interfere with a person's regular quality of life, despite the fact that it's usually not a highly serious problem.

Constipation is the medical term for irregular or difficult bowel movements. The "normal" range for bowel movement frequency, despite the fact that everyone is unique, ranges from 4-5 times per week to several times per day.

Furthermore, when bowel motions do occur, they frequently contain feces that are unusually dense and dry. The feeling of incomplete feces may also accompany this, which is termed tenesmus.

You can also check out the best exercises to help with constipation.

Does Constipation Cause Weight Gain?

Well, yes and no. Constipated stomach and weight gain are related because variables that contribute to constipation, such as bloating and feeling full, can also lead to weight gain. However, constipated stomach will probably only temporarily raise your weight (by a few hundred grams per day) while it lasts.

Your weight might be affected by factors that contribute to a constipated stomach, such as inadequate hydration, a poor diet, and a lack of activity. This may inhibit your metabolism, which could lead to faster weight gain.

How Are Constipation and Weight Gain Linked?

The most frequent causes of constipation frequently result in weight gain. Your body’s metabolism will slow down if you don't drink enough water, exercise frequently or at all, and follow a poor diet. If your metabolism is sluggish, you will need to consume less to maintain your weight since you will burn fewer calories than you should.

Your normal meal intake will probably prove to be excessive in this situation. As a result of fewer calories being burned, more calories become "intact" and are converted to body fat as opposed to being used as fuel, which leads to weight gain.

This will also slow down the entire digesting process. Due to slow digestion, your stomach may not be able to process as much food as you eat. It can't do all the work tasks on time because it is effectively overloaded. As a result of doing less work, constipation inevitably results in fewer bowel movements.

How To Prevent Constipation?

The key is making wise life decisions. In addition to relieving pain and discomfort, avoiding constipated stomach will help you avoid a number of metabolic and digestive problems that could lead to weight gain.

It's not that difficult to avoid constipated stomach. You should incorporate a few easy changes into your diet and way of life. We strongly suggest that you adhere to a well-planned meal schedule.

Here are some lifestyle changes to follow:

1) Eat more fibers

Your daily dietary fiber intake has a significant impact on both the health of your digestive system as a whole and the prevention of constipated stomach. Regarding bowel movement, fiber can give stools weight and substance in addition to softening, making it easier for them to pass by absorbing more water.

2) Hydration is the key

In a nutshell, dehydration impairs bowel motility because there is simply less water for the colon to absorb. However, since the colon absorbs the same amount of water regardless, less water in the colon leads to drier and more difficult-to-pass stools as a result.

This adds to the list of reasons why you should drink plenty of water.

3) Exercise and stay active

Many people are unaware of the fact that physical activity literally speeds up stool passage through the colon. Evidently, this results in a softer stool that retains more water and absorbs less. Thus, constipation is much more likely to result from inactivity or other sedentary lifestyles.

