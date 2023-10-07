Smelling rosemary oil helps students achieve 5–7% better test scores, study shows

Have you ever wondered if smelling rosemary oil something could make you smarter? A recent study has shown that sniffing rosemary oil can help students achieve significantly better test scores.

According to the study conducted by Dr. Mark Moss and Victoria Earle from Northumbria University, students who were exposed to the scent of rosemary oil during tests scored an impressive 5–7% higher compared to their peers in scent-free environments.

However, here's the best part – it's not just about the test scores. Enhancing your working memory using this fragrant intervention can have a major impact on your overall academic performance, too.

What's even better is that it isn't some expensive, fancy intervention requiring complex procedures. Sniffing rosemary oil is a simple and cost-effective solution that can revolutionize the way we approach learning and academic achievement.

Sniffing rosemary for better test scores

Improved the test scores by 5-7% (Image via Unsplash/Tatiana Rodriguez)

Dr. Moss and Earle conducted a study to investigate the working memory of children aged 10-11.

They recruited 40 participants who were randomly assigned to two different rooms. One room was scented with rosemary essential oil, while the other had no scent. The study aimed to determine how the aroma of rosemary affected the children's working memory and their test scores.

The analysis showed a big difference in test scores between the two groups. The kids who sniffed that rosemary oil scent got higher scores, especially in the word recall test. On average, their test scores were 5-7% better than the kids in the room with no smell.

How rosemary oil impacts the brain and memory

Activates certain parts of the brain (Image via Unsplash/Drew I)

While the exact mechanism behind rosemary oil's effect on memory is not fully understood, Dr. Moss proposes two possible explanations.

One theory suggests that the aroma of rosemary could impact electrical activity in the brain. Another possibility is that pharmacologically active compounds in the oil are absorbed when inhaled. Further research is needed to uncover the precise biological processes involved.

Nevertheless, the findings of the study have opened up exciting possibilities for implementing aromatherapy in educational environments. Dr. Moss suggests the feasibility of incorporating rosemary aroma in classrooms as a non-intrusive and cost-effective method to improve students' cognitive abilities and test scores.

Large-scale trials could further explore the potential benefits and efficacy of this approach. The scent of rosemary has long been associated with memory improvement, and the aforementioned study adds scientific evidence to support that notion.

Educational institutes could use this method on their students (Image via Unsplash/GKVP)

Dr. Moss and Earle's research confirms that exposure to rosemary oil aroma can significantly enhance working memory in children, leading to 5-7% improvement in test scores.

With these promising results, educational institutes can integrate rosemary aroma therapy as part of educational strategies aiming to optimize student performance.

The scent of success might just lie within the humble twig of rosemary. The study conducted by Dr. Moss and Earle highlights the positive impact of smelling rosemary oil on students' working memory and test scores.

This natural and accessible remedy has the potential to enhance academic performance, offering a simple and cost-effective solution for students aiming to achieve their best.

So, the next time you hit the books, don't forget to bring in the aroma of rosemary, and enjoy the potential benefits it might bring to your academic journey.