Smooth Skin Ahead: Most Effective Treatment for Stretch Marks

Those who have stretch marks may find themselves wondering about the best treatment for stretch marks or are unbothered by them.

Stretch marks are quite normal and appear on the skin of almost all adults at some point (indeed, more than 80% of Americans have them). However, dealing with stretch marks can be immensely frustrating. They not only appear in various areas of the body, but they are also challenging, if not impossible, to get rid of. Before we discuss about treatment for stretch marks, let’s know what these are actually!

What are Stretch Marks?

Stretch marks on the skin are normal. (Image via Pexels/ Sora Shimazaki)

When our skin stretches or contracts rapidly, a specific type of scar called a "stretch mark" is created. Collagen and elastin, which sustain our skin, tear as a result of the sudden change. Stretch marks can develop while the skin recovers.

These fine bands on the skin don't appear on everyone, and hormone fluctuations tend to be a factor for those who experience this change. If you have a family history of stretch marks, your risk may also be elevated. Stretch marks are more likely to appear at the following times:

During puberty, when there are growth spurts

Pregnancy

Sudden weight gain or loss

Weightlifting when your muscles are growing quickly

Best Treatment for Stretch Marks

Depending on your skin tone, stretch marks typically start off as red, purple, pink, reddish-brown, or dark brown. Early stretch marks might itch and feel somewhat elevated. Stretch marks are irreversible, much like any scar, but treatment may help them fade and can also help the itch go away.

Generally, stretch marks appear due to pregnancy. (Image via Unsplash/ Jan Canty)

Here’s a list of the best treatment for stretch marks:

1) Microneedling for stretch marks

Collagen induction therapy, commonly known as micro-needling, is a promising treatment for stretch marks. It is a minimally invasive procedure that involves puncturing the skin with small needles.

The body's natural healing response is triggered by these micro-injuries, which results in the creation of fresh collagen and elastin. By making the skin look smoother and more even, it can help stretch marks look better.

To lessen any discomfort during a micro-needling session, a numbing lotion is administered to the treatment region. When the gadget is moved over the skin, tiny punctures are made. The skin may be slightly puffy and red for a few days following the surgery, but most patients are able to resume their normal activities within a week. It can take several sessions to get the desired effects.

2) Laser for stretch marks

Another successful treatment of stretch marks is laser therapy. This method stimulates the formation of collagen and elastin by directing a concentrated beam of light in the injured area. Fractional lasers and pulsed-dye lasers are only two of the many types of lasers that can be utilized for this purpose.

With fractional laser therapy, the skin is only targeted in small areas, leaving the surrounding tissue unharmed. As a result, there are fewer adverse effects and quicker healing. Contrarily, pulsed-dye laser therapy directs a light beam at the skin's blood vessels in an effort to lessen the redness brought on by stretch marks.

Similar to micro-needling, laser therapy may require several sessions to produce the desired effects. Depending on the severity of the stretch marks and other individual characteristics, the precise number of sessions required will vary.

Spontaneous weight loss or gain can also cause stretch marks. (Image via Pexels/ Kindel Media)

Other Treatment for Stretch Marks

There are several stretch mark treatments besides micro-needling and laser therapy, including:

1) Cream and lotions

Topical creams and lotions with retinoids, vitamin C, and hyaluronic acid as active components.

2) Chemical peel

Chemical peels, which include slathering the face with a solution, remove the outermost layer to expose smoother skin beneath.

3) Microdermabrasion

Microdermabrasion is a procedure that exfoliates the skin while encouraging the creation of new collagen.

Treatment for stretch marks should always be chosen under the supervision of your dermatologist. Stretch marks often vanish after six to twelve months, and they frequently disappear faster with treatment.

