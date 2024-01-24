Snoring may signal serious illness – natural remedies that can help

Is snoring a frequent issue for you or do you know someone who does? If yes, there is more to this than meets the eye. It's not just a nightly disturbance; it could indicate something serious. So, let's understand this.

What is snoring?

When we sleep, our bodies relax, including the tongue and throat muscles. When these muscles relax too much, they can partially block the airway. This leads to the vibrations we call snoring. But if this is a regular occurrence, there could be an underlying health concern – sleep apnea.

A Look at Sleep Apnea

Sleep apnea is when you can't breathe while sleeping, over and over. It's like fighting with an unseen hand trying to choke you in your sleep. Scary, right? Now, this might have you thinking, "how can a small snore be linked to something this heavy?" Let's break it down.

Snoring: A sign of serious health issues?

Studies say snoring might be connected to health problems. These include high blood pressure, heart problems, and sugar disease. It can also show signs of nose issues, like blockages or never-ending stuffiness. This means that if you snore, it can be a big red flag of something serious. Sleep well, live well – this isn't just a fancy line anymore.

What can we do about it?

Thankfully, there are natural ways to help control snoring and reduce the associated risks. Let's take a look at some of these hacks suggested by Dr. Sina Joorabchi, an ear, nose, and throat surgeon in Florida, who is known for his practical advice.

Sleep Position - The first idea is about how you sleep. This happens more when you sleep on your back. This is because stuff in your throat can cover the air path more when you're in this position. The solution? Try sleeping on your side or elevating your head about 30 degrees. This can open up your airways and reduce snoring.

Hot shower or bath before bed: Got a habit of bathing in the morning? You might want to rethink that. Taking a hot shower or bath close to bedtime can reduce those noisy snores. This is because the steam helps to open up airways.

Watch Your Alcohol and Weight: Don’t go to bed right after having alcohol. It may make your muscles a bit too relaxed. This might increase your chances of snoring. Plus, check your weight. Keeping a healthy weight can help eliminate symptoms of heart-related diseases and more.

A widespread problem

In a UK survey of 2,000 people, nearly half were tired of the noise. They wanted something done about it. This isn't just about sleeping better. It's about realizing that snoring can be a sign of illness. It's about understanding that we can do something about it. Maybe it’s something minor causing it or perhaps a serious health issue.

Either way, it’s best to identify the root cause. In the end, all of us should have a good sleep. It's not just for quiet, but it's also important for our health. So next time, when night falls, remember - your snores are speaking to you. It's about time you started listening.