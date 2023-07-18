Sofia Richie’s effective 15 minute full-body workout: Here’s what it is!

24-year-old model Sofia Richie’s workout routine is only 15 minutes long, but it sure packs a lot of benefits! Yes, you read that right. The model posted a video on her TikTok account on Saturday, July 15, that shows her working out under the guidance of certified pilates and fitness trainer Elizabeth Vidor. She has happily shared her 15-minute workout regimen with the viewers, which has her showing some brilliant moves on the jump rope and medicine ball.

Richie welcomed the camera into her house on Saturday to share a sneak peek of what she calls her "quick and effective" full-body workout routine. She also confides in her followers that that is how she stays so fit even amidst her hectic schedule.

Sofia Richie's quick morning workout is jam-packed with variety of exercises

Sofia Richie's 15-minute workout routine on TikTok (Image via People)

The TikTok video that Richie has shared shows her hitting the jump rope on a "positive note" in the morning. Richie is seen in an all-black workout fit in the clip, with her luscious hair in a slick headband. She starts off by doing three sets on the jump rope, spanning 45 seconds for each. The viewers can see her having real fun toward the end of the set as the surge of endorphins hits her. She gets right into it as she crosses her legs in the air, twirling the rope beneath her.

Next, she shifts her body’s focus to the weighted medicine ball, which she picks up off the floor while doing her squats. She holds the ball above her head, maintains her position, and then throws it down hard before repeating the slam set.

In the video, Richie joyfully shows off some great dance moves, laughing and hydrating as she flexes those toned biceps! The latter part of her 15-minute workout consisted of a couple of weighted exercises involving Bala hand weights and a Pilates ring. It all finally ended with a vigorous mountain-climbers set at the end of which she lay down on the floor to rest.

Sofia Richie wed Elliot Grainge on April 22, the days leading up to which saw her workout intensely with the help of Vidor. Her pre-wedding workout routine included power-packed sets such as squat shuffles, lateral lunges, and jumping jacks coupled with punches. What lends even more fire to the regimen is that she did it all wearing a weighted vest! You can catch a glimpse of her pre-wedding regimen in her story highlights on Instagram.