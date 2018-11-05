×
Some Healthy Foods To Eat On A Keto Diet

Malavika Kanoria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
40   //    05 Nov 2018, 13:53 IST

<p>

The Keto Diet is the new ‘in’ thing and rightly so. It is a diet that requires you to have more fats and fewer carbs. This, in turn, compels your body to use your body fat as the source of energy thus helping you to lose weight. Not only that, Keto Diet helps you maintain a consistent and constant level of energy and helps treat and manage various other health conditions like diabetes, blood pressure etc.

A lot of people might hit a dead end because they might be confused with the very concept of this diet. Further, they might even wonder what are the various kinds of food items that can be included in this diet.

To make it simple and easy to understand, here is a list of food items that can be added to your diet. Combining them together will also help you whisk up some super delicious and Keto friendly meals. But before that let us know of some pointers that you must keep in mind before you start off with this diet:

1.    This is a lifestyle choice. There cannot be a mediocre way of doing it. This diet is seen as a complex one and hence you must be completely sure of whether you want to do it or not. It is extremely effective but will require your undivided attention.

2.    In case you have plans to go out, get online and search for Keto friendly restaurants. Restaurants are adapting themselves to these diet types. Do not shy away from asking the waiters about Keto friendly options.

3.    At the beginning of this diet, you will feel irritated, anxious and extremely drained out. There is nothing to worry. These symptoms happen because your body needs time to get used to a low carbs diet. You will stop experiencing them within a few days. Stay motivated and stick to it.

4.    Be sure to read labels when you buy packaged products. Investing 2 minutes in this chore can help you do justice to your diet and to your efforts.

Malavika Kanoria
ANALYST
