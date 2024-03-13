Souping: What you need to know about trendy diet

Souping, like juicing, has become popular in the past few years as a means to detoxify the body and reduce weight. However, eating soup solely for weeks at a time can lead to difficulties if not done properly.

Diet fads and detoxification trends have passed, but juicing/souping remains one of the most popular 'green-clean' trends of this decade.

The plan recommends eating soup up to five times a day and incorporating veggies to help cleanse and detoxify your system. Weight loss is achieved by reducing calorie intake from fat and, most likely, carbohydrates.

Soup diets come in many different varieties, with the cabbage soup diet being one of the most well-known.

What is souping

Souping refers to a diet based primarily on soups that can help you lose weight. Souping diet plans vary in length, the kinds of foods used in the soups, and whether the soups are consumed by themselves or as a side dish with additional foods.

The soup diet is almost exactly what it sounds like. A diet consisting entirely or primarily of soup. Specifically, broth-based veggie soups, such as cabbage soup, Some people on this diet only consume soup for every meal of the day. Others will include a source of lean protein or a portion of fruit or vegetables.

benefits of cucumber (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by jenvit)

Clear soups are generally preferred over cream-based soups since dairy components have been linked to weight gain in several studies.

Clear soups are easy to digest, gentle on the gastrointestinal tract, and can help keep your tummy cool. A functioning digestive system aids in metabolism and weight loss.

It fills you up with fewer calories than a meal, reducing overeating later. It additionally assists with portion control by keeping you content with just one bowl.

benefits of souping (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by zak)

Vegetable-based soups, in particular, are an excellent nutritional choice because they mix an abundance of nutrients with a low density of energy.

At a time when foods with a high energy density but low nutrient density, including white bread, snack foods, sugar-based drinks, and high-fat fast foods, are available, a low-calorie choice that fills us full is far superior to optimal health.

This means that we obtain a lot of vital elements, such as vitamins and minerals, for a small number of calories. Soups may help you avoid colds and flu, while they are also an excellent antidote for when you are sick. Most soups contain disease-fighting ingredients.

benefits of souping (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by valeria)

In fact, studies have shown that chicken soup, in particular, can help avoid a common cold, especially when loaded with fresh onions, garlic, celery, and carrots.

There are numerous ways to have soup. You could eat nothing but soup, also known as a soup fast or cleanse; you might eat soup as an appetiser; or you could eat soup for one or two meals.

You can make an array of soups yourself or have them brought to your home by one of the new internet delivery services.

If you can confidently state that you will be ready to sustain yourself or continue to consume soup for the remainder of your life in order to maintain your weight loss, you may be someone who can commit to souping.

But it doesn't really change our behaviour since we still must eat; we need three meals; we must be aware of our serving sizes and how to cook the food; and we must enjoy and eat the meals with the intention of providing excellent sustenance to our bodies rather than simply feeling full.