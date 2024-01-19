For many, soups ar comfort food, the taste, flavor, and it being easy to digest makes it more appealing. Soups are rich in vitamins, minerals, and various nutrients that our body requires for its well functioning. Along with great taste, they make you feel full and prevent you from overeating. In turn, they help you lose weight. With their high fiber content they keep you full for longer and contribute to your weight loss journey without actually hampering your nutrition.

Soups provide us with much-needed relief from the cold, especially in the winter season. Through this article, we will discuss more about healthy soups for weight loss.

Healthy soups for weight loss

Soups are high in fiber and low in calories making them adequate for weight loss (Image by azerbaijan_stockers on Freepik)

These soups are low in calories, keep you full, and are going to be a treat for your tongue.

Vegetable and Garlic Soup

Healthy soups for weight loss (Image by stockking on Freepik)

Vegetable and garlic soup is highly nutritious and healthy for your body. They are low in calories and will keep you satisfied for hours. You will also get the benefits of garlic, which is known to lower cholesterol.

To prepare vegetable and garlic soup, saute onions and garlic in olive oil. Then, add chopped vegetables and celery. Stir this well and heat it for a few minutes. Then, add water and salt to it, finally simmer it for 10 to 12 minutes.

Tomato Soup

Healthy soups for weight loss (Image by KamranAydinov on Freepik)

Tomatoes are highly rich in antioxidants, which have been linked to reduced risks of heart disease. Other than this, they are also known to strengthen your immune system. Considering it is a low-calorie food, makes it one of the ideal healthy soups for weight loss.

Tomato soup can be prepared by cooking onions and garlic in olive oil. Then, add freshly cut tomatoes and vegetable broth. Make sure you simmer it till all the flavors get fused with each other.

Vegetable soup

Healthy soups for weight loss (Image by KamranAydinov on Freepik)

Vegetable soup as the name suggests is full of healthy vegetables. The main content of this type of soup is cabbage. It is readily available and is cheap, which makes it one of the most popular soups for weight loss.

To prepare a vegetable soup saute ginger and onion in oil. Add vegetables, salt, and pepper before adding water to it. Simmer this till it is prepared.

Chicken soup

Chicken soup (Image by Freepik)

Another healthy soup for weight loss is chicken soup. Chicken soup, with its high levels of nutrients and low calorie content, makes it a good soup for weight loss.

To prepare this, boil chicken and all the vegetables along with water. Chop the meat and remove the bones. Now, put the chicken in the pot along with the veggies and warm it. Enjoy the soup with salt and pepper.

Spinach soup

Healthy soups for weight loss (Image by chandlervid85 on Freepik)

Spinach soup is rich in iron and insoluble fiber. This makes it ideal for avoiding any sort of craving and reducing calorie intake.

This can be prepared by simply following the previous instructions, which are by sauteing onions and garlic, then adding spinach leaves. Blend this and add water to it. Add salt and finally simmer it. Serve it with coriander leaves and toasted croutons for added flavor.

Bean and Broccoli soup

Healthy soups for weight loss (Image by Freepik on Freepik)

Beans and broccoli are both highly rich in nutrients. Beans are rich in folate, proteins, and antioxidants while broccoli is rich in dietary fibers making it ideal for a weight loss soup.

It is prepared by sauteing onion, garlic in olive oil. Then add broccoli, beans, and other veggies to it. Simmer this for a while and add salt and pepper to it. Finally, blend this to make it smooth.

Corn and carrot soup

Healthy soups for weight loss (Image by Freepik on Freepik)

Carrots provide vitamin A and corn is sweet, high in fiber, and carbs. These properties make these two a good combination for a weight loss soup.

To prepare this, boil carrots and corn. Blend this smooth and heat oil along with onions and ginger separately. To this add the blend along with salt and pepper. Finally, serve it hot.

Lentil soup

Healthy soups for weight loss (Image by timolina on Freepik)

Lentils and green beans added to this soup provide you with enough fiber. Which as discussed above helps you keep full. These are also good for your heart.

This can be prepared by sauteing onion, and garlic in olive oil. Add broth, lentils, and salt. Boil this for some time and finally put it to simmer after covering it. Serve it hot.

Healthy soups for weight loss are effective but they are not enough. You have to inculcate various lifestyle changes like regular exercising and keeping away from junk.