Onion Nutrition Facts and Calories Contained in Different Types

In this article, we will talk about onion nutrition facts and the health benefits they possess. Onions (Allium cepa) are bulb-shaped vegetables used across the world. They are biologically related to chives, garlic, scallions, shallots, and leeks.

By bringing you onion nutrition facts and tips to differentiate the various common types of onions usually consumed by people, we hope to help you develop a better understanding of this extremely beneficial vegetable.

Onions are found in different sizes, colors, and flavors (Image via Unsplash/Önder Örtel)

Onion Nutrition Facts

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 100 grams of raw onions provide:

Calories: 40 kcal

Water: 89%

Protein: 1.1 grams

Carbs: 9.3 grams

Sugar: 4.2 grams

Fiber: 1.7 grams

Fat: 0.1 grams

Apart from these macros, they also provide other categories of nutrients, including vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, such as:

Vitamin C: It is a strong natural antioxidant, that is needed for immune function and the growth and maintenance of skin and hair. Most fruits and vegetables contain significant amounts of vitamin C.

Folate (B9): It is a water-soluble B vitamin, also known as folic acid. Folate is essential for cell growth and metabolism, especially for pregnant women.

Vitamin B6: It is found in most foods and is important for the formation of red blood cells.

Potassium: This essential mineral is known for its blood pressure-lowering effects and improving heart health.

The onion nutrition profile also includes several organic antioxidants, which have proven useful for the further development of medicines and vaccines.

Anthocyanins: Found exclusively in red or purple onions, anthocyanins are powerful antioxidants and give onions their reddish color.

Quercetin: It is a type of flavonoid known to lower blood pressure and improve heart health.

Sulfur compounds: Sulfides and polysulfides may protect against cancer.

Thiosulfinates: These sulfur-containing compounds may inhibit the growth of harmful pathogens and boost immunity.

All types of onions, including green onions, scallions, and chives contain different amounts of these compounds. However, anthocyanins are absent in green onions and chives. These compounds impart the characteristic reddish color in some onion species.

Yellow Onion Nutrition

Yellow onions are low-carb and low-calorie vegetables and are also permitted for consumption in carb-restricted diets such as the keto diet. They are among some of the most fiber-rich foods. Dietary fiber can help reduce blood glucose and improve gut health. Dietary fiber also prevents constipation.

Dietary fiber present in onions can prevent constipation (Image via Unsplash/Giorgio Trovato)

Blooming Onion Calories

Blooming onions are a popular fast food in which onions are double-coated, then deep-fried until golden brown, crispy, and delicious. Blooming onion nutrition facts are mentioned below:

Total Fat: 70 g

Saturated Fat: 11 g

Cholesterol: 65 mg

Sodium: 1255 mg

Total Carbohydrates: 33 g

Dietary Fiber: 2 g

Total Sugar: 6 g

Protein: 8 g

It should be kept in mind that Blooming Onion calories are high due to the added oil and carbs. Moreover, harmful seed oils are often used to make fried onions. Deep-fried foods, especially at fast food stalls, are harmful for overall health. Naturally, the Blooming Onion nutrition profile isn't that impressive.

Green Onion Calories

Green onions are also known as scallions. Their nutritional profile is quite similar to that of chives. According to data provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, hundred grams of green onions contain:

Calories: 32 kcal

Water: 89%

Carbs: 7.3 grams

Sugars: 2.3 grams

Protein: 1.8 grams

Fiber: 2.6 grams

Fat: 0.2 grams

Vitamin K: 173% of the Reference Daily Intake (RDI)

Vitamin C: 21% of the RDI

Folate: 16% of the RDI

These onions also contain beneficial sulfur-containing compounds similar to that of red onions. Antioxidants present in them can protect against many chronic diseases. Research suggests that consuming young green onions can reduce inflammation. They are also rich in quercetin, flavonoids, and minerals. These onions are also among some of the most important vitamin C-rich foods.

The Green Onion nutrition profile is impressive (Image via Unsplash/Christopher Previte)

White Onion Calories

White onion nutrition facts and calories are quite similar to that of other types of onions. Quercetin present in white onions helps reduce blood pressure by decreasing homocysteine levels. They also contain potassium, which helps lower blood pressure and prevent hypertension.

You can also prepare onion water to get all the onion nutrition benefits. You can also add these onions to various other dishes at home. Try to buy certified organic onions for better health.

