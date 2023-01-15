Health Benefits of Scallions That Might Surprise You

You might have heard about the use of scallions, green onions, and spring onions in Asian cooking. They are also popularly used in American and European cuisines. People are often confused between the three types of onions due to their appearance. However, it is best to remember that they have differences in their flavor and aroma and hence are used accordingly.

This article brings you the health benefits of scallions and pointers on how to differentiate them from green onions and spring onions.

What Is a Scallion?

Younger types of green onions are known as scallions. They differ in taste and aroma from regular green onions. These young green onions have a gentle and mild flavor and are usually used in stir-fries, soups, and stews. They can be differentiated by their wide bulb size.

These onions are usually used to make soups and stews (Image via Unsplash/Katie Smith)

Scallion Nutrition Facts

These onions contain 89% water, 2.6 grams of fiber, 7.3 grams of carbs, and negligible amounts of fats and proteins. They also contain significant amounts of micronutrients, including folate, vitamin K, and C.

According to data provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, hundred grams of these onions contain:

Calories: 32

32 Water: 89%

89% Carbs: 7.3 grams

7.3 grams Sugars: 2.3 grams

2.3 grams Protein: 1.8 grams

1.8 grams Fiber: 2.6 grams

2.6 grams Fat: 0.2 grams

0.2 grams Vitamin K: 173% of the Reference Daily Intake (RDI)

173% of the Reference Daily Intake (RDI) Vitamin C: 21% of the RDI

21% of the RDI Folate: 16% of the RDI

These onions also contain beneficial sulfur-containing compounds.

Scallion vs. Green Onion

Although they are the same vegetable, the two onions differ in taste and size. Green onions are older in age and have a stronger flavor and scent. On the other hand, scallions have a milder flavor. These onions are usually preferred for making light soups and stews. They are similar in their nutritional profile and have similar health benefits. Younger ones, however, contain high amounts of antioxidants, including vitamin C.

Are Green Onions and Scallions the Same?

Biologically, they are the same vegetables and only differ in their flavor and taste as mentioned above. Choose the right onion as per your taste preference. You can also use both of them together while preparing various recipes.

Difference between Scallions and Green Onions

Green onions come from a particular species of allium plant, also known as Allium fistulosum. They have hollow, long green leaves and small whitish bulbs. Notably, they do not develop a round bulb. True scallions also belong to the same species. However, these two onions differ in age and taste. It still doesn't matter if you have chosen the wrong one from the market. You can use any of these onions for your cooking.

Young green onions are a significant source of dietary fiber (Image via Unsplash/Chuttersnap)

Health Benefits of Scallions

The evidence-based health benefits of these onions are:

1) Reduces Inflammation

These onions have many therapeutic properties, and the antioxidants present in them can protect against many chronic diseases. Research suggests that consuming young green onions can reduce inflammation. They are rich in quercetin, flavonoids, and vitamins. It is also among vitamin C-rich foods that can strengthen the immune system.

2) Might Improve Heart Health

Scallions are rich in quercetin, which is a type of flavonoid. Quercetin helps reduce blood pressure by decreasing homocysteine levels. These onions also contain potassium, which helps lower blood pressure and prevent hypertension.

3) Lowers Cholesterol

These onions are rich in organo-sulfur compounds, known to lower bad cholesterol levels in the blood. Flavonoids also help increase HDL or “good” cholesterol. Quercetin also helps reduce LDL cholesterol levels.

4) Good For Diabetes

Scallions are low-carb and low-calorie vegetables. They are also permitted on carb-restricted diets such as the keto diet. They are among the fiber-rich foods. Dietary fiber can help maintain blood glucose levels.

5) Boosts Immunity

These onions contain significant amounts of vitamin C, magnesium, potassium, and iron. These vitamins and minerals can strengthen your immune system and prevent many infections and diseases, including common colds and inflammation.

6) Improves Gut Health

Boiled scallions can reduce digestive and intestinal disorders due to their fiber and probiotic content. It also improves the digestion and absorption of nutrients in the gut.

7) Prevents Cancer

These onions contain several naturally occurring compounds that might prevent the uncontrolled growth of tumors and cancer cells. Antioxidants present in these onions also prevent the proliferation of cancers, although further studies are required to understand the potency of these compounds.

Scallions Usage

Young green onions can prove beneficial to your health. They can be included in any type of diet. Try buying fresh organic ones to get all the health benefits. Wash them well and chop them before adding them to your favorite recipes. Do not overcook them to preserve their nutritional benefits.

