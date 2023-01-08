Bell pepper, also known as sweet pepper or capsicum, is a versatile vegetable used in a variety of cuisines worldwide. It can be eaten either cooked or raw, or found in powdered or dried form, just like chili peppers and is referred to as paprika.

Bell peppers come in several colors, including orange, red, green, and yellow, and are a healthy addition to any diet. While the yellow, red, and orange capsicums are fruity and sweet in taste, the green and purple ones are slightly bitter.

Nutritional value

Capsicums contain a variety of essential minerals and vitamins. (Photo via Pexels/Lisa Fotios)

Raw capsicums basically consist of 92% water; the rest, though, are small portions of fat, carbs, and protein.

All peppers contain a good amount of vitamins C, A, and K, but the red ones have the highest nutritional value. They're loaded with carotenoids such as beta-cryptoxanthin and lycopene and are also rich in phytochemicals.

The primary nutrients in 100 grams of raw bell pepper include:

Total energy – 20 kcal

Sugar – 2.4 grams

Carbohydrates – 4.64 grams

Fat – 0.17 grams

Dietary fiber – 1.7 grams

Protein – 0.86 grams

Sweet pepper also consists of other essential minerals and nutrients, such as riboflavin, vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin K, folate, niacin, phosphorus, potassium, calcium, iron, manganese, magnesium, zinc, and sodium.

Health benefits of bell pepper

Bell peppers offer a wide variety of health benefits. Some of the major ones are as follows:

Good for digestive health

All varieties of bell peppers are incredibly healthy vegetables. They provide iron, protein, and fiber to promote a healthy digestive and cardiovascular system. Plus, they offer natural detoxification of the body.

May encourage fat loss

Various studies have shown that capsicum, particularly red ones, helps enhance metabolism and activates thermogenesis in the body.

Unlike hot peppers, which contain large amounts of capsaicin and high thermogenic action that increases blood pressure, capsicums have a very low amount of capsaicin and a mild thermogenic action, promoting metabolism without elevating blood pressure or heart rate.

Promotes eye health

Consuming sweet pepper prevents eye disease. (Photo via Unsplash/Rens D)

Carotenoids such as zeaxanthin and lutein in bell pepper may help improve eye health and particularly protect the retina from oxidative damage.

Studies have shown that vegetables loaded with these carotenoids may reduce the risk of macular degeneration and cataracts, the most common type of eye disease.

Manages blood pressure

Studies suggest that vegetables high in vitamin C, such as sweet peppers, may help manage blood pressure. As vitamin C works as a diuretic in the body and gets rid of excess body fluid, it helps reduce blood pressure within the blood vessels.

Promotes healthy immune system

Sweet peppers are rich in vitamins C and K, which are vital components for maintaining a good immune system. Vitamin C helps lower the chances of inflammation and prevents the risk of arthritis too.

Vitamin K, meanwhile, helps in the formation of blood clots that are beneficial for protecting the cells from free radicals.

Detoxify the system

Capsicums have great detoxifying properties that help eliminate the congested mucus in the lungs and nose and also clear out body toxins through sweating.

While sweet peppers are healthy, rich in antioxidants and vitamins, and make a great addition to meals, some people might be allergic, but allergy to capsicum is quite rare.

When consumed in moderation, bell peppers do not have any side effects and can be added to vegetables, soups, or other dishes. You can slice or eat them raw, or simply roast, grill or fry them depending on your dish and taste.

