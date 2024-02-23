Sparkling water vs carbonated water: The real difference

It can be a very difficult comparison when it comes to sparkling water vs carbonated water, as both beverages taste the same but are slightly different from each other.

The main contrast comes from the process used while making the two fizzy and bubbly types of beverages. While carbonated water is artificially produced, sparkling water is obtained naturally. Seltzer water is a type of carbonated water, which we often drink.

Carbonated aqua is also called soda water, which is used as a mixer when you drink alcohol. Both have the same taste and nutritional values and the same kind of bubbles too, so it's very difficult to understand and differentiate them.

So, let's know these water types first before understanding the real difference between sparkling water vs carbonated water.

What is sparkling water?

Sparkling water vs carbonated water: Sparkling water is obtained from natural springs and is naturally carbonated (Image by Freepik)

It's water collected from natural springs and goes through the process of infusion under high pressure to add more bubbles to it and not to carbonate it, as this water is naturally carbonated with its natural minerality.

Carbon dioxide is used just to make it more fizzy. There are minerals and sweeteners added to this water later to enhance its flavour.

Some manufacturers sell sparkling water without any artificial flavours and straight from sources like springs or boreholes. Each spring or borehole contains different kinds of minerals, so the source may change the water taste.

Sparkling water can help in better digestion, eliminate nausea and promote weight loss.

What is carbonated water?

Sparkling water vs carbonated water: Carbonated water is artificially carbonated. (Image by Racool_studio on Freepik)

This is another form of aqua that's carbonated artificially, by adding carbon dioxide gas in the carbonation process to produce carbonic acid, and this acid can stimulate a few receptors in the mouth.

This beverage is acidic, but consuming it does not affect the pH levels of the body much. Salt and other minerals are added to decrease the acidic taste and make it more flavoursome.

Sparkling water vs carbonated water

Sparkling water vs carbonated water: What is the real difference?

Sparkling water is naturally carbonated and is obtained from sources like natural springs, while carbonated water is artificially carbonated with carbon dioxide.

Real sparkling water is sold without flavouring, but carbonated water is always sold with added flavours to make it drink-worthy and attractive.

Too much sparkling water will not affect your teeth and gums and can be a substitute for normal drinking water, while carbonated water should not be used as a substitute because of its acidic nature and presence of carbonic acid.

Carbonated water can affect bone health, which is not the case in the case of sparkling water. That's because the process of carbonation is natural, and anything naturally occurring is generally not toxic.

Carbonated water can cause bloating if you consume it in excess, while sparkling water can be on the safer side. Both drinks have zero calories, though.

Understanding sparkling water vs carbonated water is difficult, but remember that carbonated water has to be artificially carbonated and sparkling water is naturally occurring.

Nevertheless, many manufacturers add CO2 even to sparkling water to increase the amount of bubbles in it so that when you pour a drink, it can look fancy and refreshing. However, thta changes the meaning and essence of sparkling water and makes it the same as carbonated water or soda.

Just remember to hydrate yourself at all times. If you cannot understand which water to drink, just go for regular drinking water.