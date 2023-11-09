Spotting signs of PTSD in teens that put their health at risk 

PTSD in teens is a silent storm that can cause immense disruption in emotional life. For a few teenagers, their life experience can be overshadowed by PTSD, affecting their overall well-being.

Children and teens with post-traumatic stress disorder feel a lot of emotional and physical distress when exposed to situations that remind them of the traumatic event. Some may relive the trauma over and over again. They may have nightmares and disturbing memories during the day.

Adolescence is a period of intense turbulence. Teens go through a lot of physical, emotional and psychological changes. If a child has undergone trauma, it's likely to be carried forward into their teen years and adulthood. Becoming aware of the signs of PTSD is a starting point in building their resilience.

What is PTSD in teens?

PTSD can result from exposure to traumatic experiences. Some examples can be neglect, a car accident, harassment or watching a disturbing event. In teenagers, such experiences can leave a lasting impression in their mind that affects their natural emotional development.

The teenage years are full of exploration, which can feel similar to being in a maze. PTSD can disrupt their emotional and mental landscape. They may start showing signs early on, but they often get missed or are not taken seriously.

Signs of recognizing PTSD in teens

PTSD is a real threat to teen mental health. Recognition of symptoms is crucial to acknowledging their health.

There are multiple signs of PTSD in teens. Let's take a closer look at a few of them:

#1 Cognitive symptoms

Try to imagine that you are stuck in a loop of events that happened in the past. Teens with PTSD typically face these experiences.

They experience vivid flashbacks or haunting nightmares, which makes it difficult to distinguish the present from the frightening memories. That might happen if they are faced with PTSD triggers.

#2 Avoidance

Teens may start avoiding social interaction, places or activities that set off traumatic-induced memories.

This isolating behavior is their way of shielding themselves from emotional disturbances. In a way, it serves as a trauma response and may be seen as social isolation.

#3 Hyperarousal and agitation

Teens with post-traumatic stress disorder may be perturbed very easily. They can be easily irritated or find it challenging to pay attention.

It's their body's distinct way of being in constant survival mode. They may not be aware of it, but they're constantly trying to survive and protect themselves.

#4 Disruption in routine and sleep

PTSD in teens results in disruptions in daily sleep cycles. Nights are full of restlessness or symptoms of insomnia, which leads to more distressing feelings. It becomes a vicious cycle of disturbed routine leading to a disturbed sense of self.

#5 Negative thought patterns and moods

Teens may go through a dramatic shift in their overall outlook. Strong emotions of shame, guilt or constant pessimism can overshadow their zestfulness. They may have difficulty being in the present and may be constantly pulled to the past.

To navigate the forward path, encouraging open dialogue among teens, creating a supportive environment and helping them seek professional help are essential.

Timely recognition of PTSD in teens needs a keen sense of awareness of the underlying shifts in behavior and emotions. By straightening out the complexities of the issue, a solid foundation of compassion, understanding and, above all, healing for those battling with the gripping effects of PTSD in teens can be provided.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

