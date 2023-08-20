Social emotional development: Journey of nurturing young hearts

Social emotional development is a process by which children learn to make sense of and organize their own emotions and themselves. They craft bright relations with peers and learn skills necessary for impactful communication and play.

It constitutes aspects like self-regulation, self-awareness, empathy and other social skills. This specific development is most vital, especially in early childhood period, as it shapes the base for positive relationships, increase in cognition and overall well-being of the child.

What is social emotional development?

Social emotional development is a journey that doesn't necessarily end in childhood. (Image via Pexels/Tatiana Syrikova)

Social emotional development is similar to the secret ingredient that adds flavors to a child's growth beyond the cognitive and physical aspects.

It's that natural process by which children grow to comprehend and cope with their emotions, form a connection with people around and chart their own course to the complex terrain of human emotions.

Try to imagine a kid experiencing a vibrant palette of emotions for the first time – from the excitement of buying a toy to the feelings of a missed birthday party. This process assists them to recognise, communicate and regulate these emotions.

The aim is to help them to engage in these processes in a positive, constructive and healthier way that augments their overall social emotional development.

Social and emotional development in early childhood

The early years are a foundation to a child's development. (Image via Vecteezy/Federico Caputo)

Early childhood years, mostly referred as the magical time, is right from birth to age six.

This period of time is a very significant phase for social emotional development. It's in this period that kids are similar to sponges, drenched with experiences, interplay and observations, which gives shape to their emotional foundation.

Try to think of a four-year-old toddler sharing their meals with a preschool friend or at the playground giving a helping hand to a classmate who's feeling fallen down. These specific examples aren't just adorable but are brief glimpses into the complex growth of the child's social and emotional intelligence.

Education is so much more than just rote learning textbooks. (Image via Vecteezy/Benis Arapovic)

It's in these developmental years that kids start to identify their own feelings and those of people around. Children also grow empathy, the ability to step in others' thoughts and emotions.

As they come face to face with classmates, care givers and friends, they acquire an understanding of how to communicate their needs, deal with conflicts and form positive relationships.

These social interactions are similar to stepping stones, which pave their way towards healthy friendships in their teenage years.

Importance of social emotional development in early childhood

Social emotional development can be achieved when everyone is on board to support the child. (Image via Freepik)

Without learning the skills of social emotional development, children may find it challenging to express their emotions.

Minor disputes could develop into bigger concerns, and their relationships may be devoid of understanding. That's the very reason why nurturing social-emotional skills in early childhood is crucial, and it's also an important way in which parents affect a child's mental health:

#1 Building self-confidence

When kids learn to take charge of their feelings, they're more confident in facing and handling a variety of situations. This self-confidence carries into the comming years, empowering them to deal with challenges and setbacks with flexibility.

#2 Healthy relationships

The ability to empathize and express in an effective manner provides the setting stone for healthy relationships. As kids learn to listen and comprehend, they learn the skills to develop lasting friendships with friends, family and peers.

#3 Academic success

You can help your child in living the best life. (Image via Vecteezy/Thanarak Worakandec)

One may try to disregard it, but social-emotional expertise plays a crucial role in academic competence, too.

Kids who can manage their feelings are better empowered to focus, concentrate and get involved in learning activities. When mental health awareness is taught in schools, it can have expanding benefits.

#4 Problem-solving

The skill of negotiating and dealing with conflics starts in childhood years. When children learn to communicate their needs and listen to people around, they become experts in coming up with solutions – a skill that helps them in future aspects of life.

#5 Emotional intelligence

As IQ defines intellectual competence, emotional and social intelligence measures one's ability to navigate human emotions. Kids with well developed emotional intelligence lead happier and more fulfilling lives.

In the ocean of early childhood years, social emotional development is the raft on which relationships, emotions and personal growth float on.

From the early burst of laughter shared with a close friend to the gestures of care, every little step in this journey shapes the people we transform into. Social emotional development is a true foundation to emotionally mature lives.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

