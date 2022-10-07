Why Mental Health Awareness Should Be Taught in Schools?

If you want to improve the mental health of an entire population, one of the best places to start is at school. For one thing, most of us go to school. For around 10-12 years of our life, we go to school, where we can learn about mental health awareness.

High school in particular spans a crucial and often challenging transition into physical and social maturity. It's a time when many young people are vulnerable to stressors and in need of support.

Research has shown that protective factors developed in school can help students in terms of offsetting risk factors later on in life. That means for some students, a school can be a safe haven.

Mental Health Awareness in Schools

Actions taken in school can have a big impact on a student's well-being, not just in the short term but over their entire life.

The effect is not limited to well-being: good mental health can be the springboard for achievements in school and later on in life. Positive mental health can translate into good behavior, good habits, good attendance, positive community, and good grades. If every school produces students with good mental health, there would be a ripple effect across the entire nation, which can benefit everyone.

Most of a child's time is spent at school, where majority of their growth occurs. Along with raising awareness about mental health, it's essential to ensure a comfortable and secure environment. Mental health is more than just the absence of mental illness. It includes a state of well-being in which a person may reach their learning potential, manage everyday challenges, and feel a part of their friends' networks.

Recent studies have shown that many mental illnesses may begin to show early symptoms between the ages of 15 and 17, but most people only seek care when they're adults. We can stop the progression of mental diseases through early intervention if schools play an active role in mental health. A multidisciplinary team is required to guarantee that children receive good mental health care.

Mental Health Awareness - An Urgent Need

Here are some reasons why mental health awareness in schools is an urgent need:

1) Lower Risk of Suicide

According to recent data, suicide is the second most common cause of death for teenagers aged 10 to 24.

In fact, suicide kills more students than cancer, heart disease, AIDS, birth abnormalities, stroke, pneumonia, and influenza put together. These figures are worrisome, especially for parents and teachers.

In addition to the fact that children's mental health is deteriorating, their self-inflicted deaths devastate many and have an impact on their peers. That has a further negative effect on the learning environment in schools.

2) Handle Social Media Pressure

The way we navigate life today is undoubtedly different from how we did before cell phones and the internet arrived. Kids are constantly looking for ways to blend in with today's technology.

Today's students are relying on their smartphones more and more, whether it's to avoid being left out of group photos, connect with random people, or avoid peer bullying online.

This reliance not only fosters a negative worldview, but it is also one of the primary causes of depression and anxiety, particularly among teenagers.

3) Reduce Stressful Environment

Children pick up social skills, friendship-building techniques, ability to articulate their beliefs and passions, and inculcate self-identity at school. However, mental health concerns can also exacerbate during this time.

Children struggling with anxiety, depression, or other learning disorders need to have the support and services available to help them navigate their social and educational journey.

4) Increased Emphasis on Physical Health

It's only very recently that schools have recognized the importance and guidance of counselors. There’s no doubt physical and nutritional education is essential, but so is mental health.

At school, kids are taught how to stay fit, eat right, and practice safe sex, but very rarely are they taught how to spot the warning signs about depression or navigate complicated feelings that can lead to anxiety.

Instead, children learn how to manage their physical appearance and gain financial wealth rather than manage their behavior, become aware of what’s real and what’s not, and to seek help when they need it.

Mental well-being and awareness helps bridge the gap and allows children to access help when they need it.

Takeaway

As young people are severely impacted by mental health concerns every day, it's crucial to increase mental health awareness at schools. To help them through the process of addressing their inner concerns, children require a system they can trust and have a source of reliable information.

Schools must make changes and enlist the help of as many students, teachers, and other personnel to increase understanding and awareness of mental health issues.

