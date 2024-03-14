Star Wars child actor Jake Lloyd was in mental health facility, reveals mother

The mother of child actor Jake Lloyd recently talked about how the actor's mental health deteriorated after he had a major role in Star Wars.

At an age of 8, Jake disappeared from the public eye. As the cast members are celebrating the 25th anniversary, Jake remains noticeably absent.

Jake's mother has provided an insight into his mental health condition in an exclusive interview with Scripps News. This also calls attention to the impact that spotlights and celebrity can have on children's mental health. Although Jake is not the first young actor to have gone through hardships, it appears that his mother has optimism for his future.

What happened to child actor Jake Lloyd?

Star wars child actor, Jake Lloyd is known for his role in 1999 film ‘Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace.’ The coming May also marks the film's 25th anniversary and Jake's mother started noticing personality changes in her child during school. After Lisa revealed her experience from his school days, it appears that Jake was finding it difficult to differentiate between his realities.

Lisa gave an example from his everyday school life around completing his homework. Lisa disclosed, and "he was like, ‘Well, I don't even know if I need to do it. I don’t know which reality I’m in.'"

Jake Lloyd's psychiatrist gave him a provisional diagnosis of bipolar disorder and prescribed medications that helped him through school. Lisa continued by saying that he would talk about seeing "black eyes" looking at him when strolling down the street.

After several consultations with mental health professionals, it was found that Jake did lose touch with reality and was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia. For any patient, it can be a tough reality to accept that they have been diagnosed with a mental health condition. This also led to the development of anosognosia, which caused him to be in denial of his symptoms.

After his sister's unexpected death, Jake had his ultimate breakdown and psychotic break. He is currently in an inpatient program at a mental health rehabilitation facility.

It has indeed been a long and difficult journey for Jake Lloyd. His mother remains hopeful of his recovery and has noted that he now recognizes his condition. Additionally, he now takes medications and also tries to be social.

