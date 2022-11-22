Starchy vs Non-starchy Vegetables – Which Is More Healthy?

"Eat your vegetables" is probably the most said phrase in terms of nutrition advice (apart from "Drink more water" of course). Vegetables are one of the most nutrient-dense foods you must include in your diet. They're rich in vitamins, minerals, and fiber, and contain phytochemicals that can prevent many diseases.

While all vegetables contain some amount of micronutrients, carbohydrates, and fiber, their nutritional compositions vary, and some vegetables contain more starch than others. Generally speaking, vegetables fall into two categories: starchy and non-starchy.

In this article, we will examine both kinds closely.

What Are Starchy and Non-Starchy Vegetables?

Starchy vegetables are those that contain starch, while non-starchy ones do not contain starch or contain very small amounts.

Starch is a complex carbohydrate that's found only in plant foods - plants store their glucose in the form of starch. As starch is basically a carbohydrate, it's high in calories, so starchy vegetables have a higher number of calories than their non-starchy counterparts.

Both starchy and non-starchy vegetables are an important part of our diet and provide their own health benefits. The USDA recommends having 2.5 cups of vegetables every day of both types.

Benefits of Starchy Vegetables

Due to their higher carbohydrate content, starchy vegetables are occasionally unfairly perceived. Some even avoid starchy vegetables out of concern that they could gain weight.

In reality, though, starchy vegetables provide complex carbohydrates and fiber that help boost energy, increase satiety, and stabilize blood sugars, especially when consumed in conjunction with protein or healthy fat-containing foods. They're extremely satisfying and among the best foods you can consume to satisfy your carbohydrate requirements.

However, consuming a diet higher in protein and fat (while still consuming some starchy foods) may make you feel fuller and easier to achieve your health goals like weight loss, weight management, or weight gain.

Remember that you also consume starch and carbohydrates in common items like flour, bread, rice, beans and legumes, dairy products, and fruits. So, balancing your plate with a good quantity of protein, carbs, and healthy fats according to your specific body needs is a good idea.

Starchy Vegetables List

Below is a list of starchy vegetables:

Potatoes

Sweet potatoes

Taro

Yams

Beans (kidney, navy, pinto, black, cannellini)

Butternut squash

Chickpeas

Corn

Lentils

Parsnips

Peas

Beets

Carrots

Acorn squash

Benefits of Non-Starchy Vegetables

Non-starchy vegetables contain more fiber and less sugar than starchy ones. Typically, each serving contains approximately five grams of carbohydrates. Half of your plate should comprise non-starchy vegetables.

They contain numerous antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and fiber that are beneficial to health. These vegetables add volume to meals and snacks without adding many calories, making them great for those trying to lose weight.

Non-Starchy Vegetables List

Below is a list of non-starchy vegetables:

Celery

Cucumber

Eggplant

Green beans

Leafy greens e.g. collard greens, lettuce, spinach, kale, mustard, turnip, bok choy, kohlrabi

Jicama

Leeks

Mushrooms

Okra

Onions

Peppers

Radishes

Snap peas

Sprouts

Summer squash

Spaghetti squash

Tomato

Turnips

Water chestnuts

Zucchini

Artichoke/ hearts

Asparagus

Beets

Brussels sprouts

Broccoli

Cabbage

Carrots

Cauliflower

How Do Starchy Vegetables Affect Blood Sugar?

There's a correlation between the amount of carbohydrates you consume and their effect on blood sugar. That's because, whenever you consume food, digestive enzymes convert carbohydrates into glucose, the body's primary source of energy. The more carbohydrates you consume, the more glucose is released into the bloodstream.

If you've high blood sugar (diabetes) or prediabetes, you should balance the amount of starchy vegetables you consume along with the rest of the starch on your plate.

For instance, if you have bread, rice, grains, or lentils, you should take smaller portions of starchy vegetables. On the contrary, if you're not having any major source of carbs apart from starchy vegetables, you can take a larger helping. Overall, your plate should be balanced in terms of macro-nutrients: proteins, fiber, carbs, and fat.

