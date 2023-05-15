Stay cool and healthy with these refreshing summer vegetables

Summer is upon us, and that means it's the perfect time to whip up a delicious dish using some of your favorite summer vegetables. The best part about summer cooking is that you can get creative with the ingredients.

Maybe you're craving something spicy or maybe you want something sweet—whatever your taste buds desire, we've got you covered with these versatile lists of summer vegetables that will help keep you cool and healthy all season long!

Summer season vegetables to include in your diet

Here are some of the best summer vegetables that you should add to your diet to stay cool and healthy this season.

1) Melons

Melons are a great choice for summertime eating. They're refreshing, sweet and packed with nutrients that can help you stay cool and healthy.

Melons come in many shapes, sizes, colors, and flavors: watermelon (red or yellow), cantaloupe (orange), honeydew (green), and crenshaw (a cross between honeydew and casaba).

melons are refreshing and rich in vitamin A and C (image via pexels / mark stebnicki)

Melons are rich in vitamins A and C as well as potassium - important minerals for heart health. In addition to the obvious health benefits of eating melons raw, they also make tasty additions to smoothies or salads.

2) Tomatoes

Tomatoes are a great source of vitamin C, which can help boost your immune system and keep you healthy. Tomatoes are also rich in lycopene, an antioxidant that helps protect cells from damage caused by free radicals. Tomatoes also have potassium, calcium and magnesium - all important minerals for maintaining healthy blood pressure levels.

tomatoes help in booting immune system (image via pexels / photomix)

Tomato sauce can be used as a base for many recipes or eaten on its own as part of a hearty breakfast with eggs and toast or omelets made with vegetables like spinach or mushrooms.

You can also add tomatoes to pasta dishes either cooked into the pasta itself or used as an ingredient in sauces like marinara sauce (which typically contains onions).

3) Zucchini

Zucchini is a summer vegetable, and it's an excellent source of fiber, vitamin C, potassium and folate. It also provides manganese--a mineral that helps the body produce energy from its food.

zuccini is an excellent source of fiber (image via pexels/ polina kovaleva)

In addition to being tasty on its own or in recipes like zucchini bread or fritters (a popular street food in Nigeria), zucchini can be used as an ingredient in other dishes such as soups or stews.

4) Corn

Corn is a summer vegetable that you'll want to eat all the time. It's rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. It's also very low in calories - a cup of corn has only 80 calories! The following nutrients are found in high amounts:

corn is low in calories.(image via pexels / mali maeder)

Vitamin C: helps build strong bones, teeth and muscles; may help lower blood pressure

Folate (folic acid): important for healthy cell growth during pregnancy

Magnesium: helps prevent heart disease by lowering blood pressure When choosing fresh corn on the cob or canned kernels make sure not to overdo it with butter or salt because these ingredients can add too many calories to your meal if you're trying to watch your weight or maintain an active lifestyle like me!

5) Peppers

Peppers are a good source of vitamin C and have many other health benefits. They can be eaten raw, cooked or pickled, which makes them very versatile and easy to use in your diet.

Summer vegetables :pepper can be a great addition to your diet (image via pexels / Gabriel Constantin)

Peppers are also high in vitamin B6 (pyridoxine) and vitamin C - both of these vitamins help keep you healthy!

6) Cucumbers

Cucumbers are summer stable (image via pexels / mark stebnicki)

These cool and crisp veggies are a summer staple. Cucumbers are rich in water, fiber, and vitamins, making them great for digestion and weight management. They also have a cooling effect on the body, making them an excellent choice for hot summer days.

These summer vegetables are delicious and healthy.

Adding these refreshing summer vegetables to your diet can help you stay cool, healthy, and energized during the hot summer months. They are easy to find, easy to prepare, and packed with nutrients that are essential for good health.

So, make sure to add these summer vegetables to your grocery list and enjoy a healthy and delicious summer season!

So if you're looking for a way to boost your health in the summer and stay cool, these summer vegetables are the perfect solution. They're easy to find at the local farmers market or even in your own backyard!

