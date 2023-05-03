Step to the side and feel the burn: How side steps exercise can tone your glutes, hips, and thighs

Side steps exercise is a terrific one to think about if you want to mix up your fitness routine. This straightforward motion, also known as lateral steps or side shuffles, can significantly improve your level of fitness.

You can execute side steps exercise as a part of your pre-workout warm-up routine, which is fun and will offer diversity to your lower body strength training sessions.

Here is a detailed explanation of the advantages and variations of this powerful exercise.

How to perform side steps exercise

You'll need enough room to move back and forth and to one side. To ensure you will have the space necessary to complete this exercise, plan out how many steps (or how far) you will take throughout the shuffle and time it accordingly.

Side steps can raise your heart rate. (Image via Pexels/ Mart Production)

Here’s how to perform side steps:

When you're ready to start, stand with your feet hip-width apart and bend your knees slightly as you hinge forward at the hips.

Shuffle quickly and with short steps to your right. Keep your side shuffles slow and controlled, to begin with, if you're new to this workout.

Once you've covered the desired distance or number of steps, stop briefly.

Now shift to the left side for the desired number of steps.

Benefits of side steps exercise

This straightforward exercise, also known as a lateral step or side shuffle, can help tone and develop the muscles in your lower body.

Here are some of the amazing benefits offered by side steps exercise:

1) Tones lower body muscles

The muscles in your lower body, such as your glutes, hips, and thighs, can be toned and strengthened by performing side steps exercise. You can increase the overall strength and definition of your lower body by using side steps in your exercise regimen.

Side steps help tone and develop lower leg muscles. (Image via Pexels/ Mikhail Nilov)

2) Improves cardiovascular health

This is an excellent cardiovascular exercise that can raise your heart rate and boost your heart health. When done for an extended amount of time at a high intensity, this exercise is especially helpful.

3) Increases Agility and Coordination

Side steps force you to change directions swiftly and effectively, which enhances your agility and coordination. This can lead to better performance in other endeavors like sports or dancing.

Side steps target glute and thigh muscles. (Image via Unsplash/ Bruce Mars)

One of the best things about side steps is that they can be executed almost anywhere and with little to no special tools. You only need a small amount of room to begin enjoying the advantages of this powerful exercise.

Variations to try

Depending on your level of fitness and your objectives, you can change this workout to make it simpler or more difficult.

Here are some variations you can try:

1) Banded side steps

You may make your side steps exercise more challenging and intense by using a resistance band. Simply perform your side steps as usual while wearing a resistance band around your ankles or just above your knees.

2) Side-step squats

Try completing the side steps while integrating squats to give them an added challenge. Step to the side, then crouch down while keeping your chest raised and your weight on your heels. Return to standing by driving through your heels, then repeat on the opposite side.

This exercise can also improve balance. (Image via Pexels/ Mart Production)

3) Lateral step ups

Include lateral step-ups in your workout to focus on your glutes and hamstrings even more. Place yourself close to a strong elevated platform, bench, or step. By placing your foot on the platform and pushing with your heel, you may raise your body up onto it. Step down with the opposite foot, then carry out the exercise many times on the same side before alternating.

You can keep things interesting and push your body in new directions by including several iterations of the side steps exercise into your daily regimen. So why not improve your performance today by using it?

