7 Best Dumbbell Exercises to Get a Strong Core like Jessica Alba  

Jessica Alba has always been a role model for anybody who wants a toned core. The way she has maintained herself, even after having a baby, is truly commendable.

The abs are the frontal muscles of the core musculature; the largest group of muscles in the midsection, responsible for everyday movements and maintaining posture.

A strong core isn’t just about having a six-pack or rock solid abs. A strong core is necessary for better movement, keeping your body stable, and making sure your posture is upright. It is a stepping stone to injury prevention and form correction.

Sure, there are plenty of ab exercises out there to strengthen your core, but what if you could amp up the intensity by adding some weights to it? Dumbbells are an excellent way to add some resistance to your workouts.

Try these dumbbell core exercises out! You may start with light weights, and progress to heavier ones as you go along.

#1 Sit-ups

Sit-ups have been a popular core exercise since ages. It requires bracing your abs to lift your body off the ground. You may hold one dumbbell for this exercise.

• Lay down on the floor and bend your knees in front of you. Hold the dumbbell straight up above your chest.

• Brace your abs and lift your shoulders and upper back off the ground. Push the dumbbell up over your head as you come into a sitting position.

• Lay back down on the floor slowly, rounding your back as you go.

• Repeat the move for 15 to 20 reps.

#2 Russian twists

Russian twists are an absolute killer for your core, especially the obliques. It calls for maximal core control during dynamic movement. You may hold one dumbbell for this exercise.

• Seat yourself on the floor with your knees bent in front of you. Lean back slightly and lift your feet off the ground, balancing yourself on your pelvic muscles.

• Hold the dumbbell in your hands in front of your chest.

• Slowly twist your upper body to the right side, turning your shoulders in that direction.

• Twist to the left side.

• Repeat this movement, alternating sides, for 10 to 15 reps on each side.

#3 Deadbug

Yes, this movement mimics that of a dead insect, hence the name. You may hold a dumbbell in either hand for this exercise.

• Lay on the floor on your back. Raise your arms and legs straight out in front of you and bend at your knees.

• Drop your right arm down towards the floor above your head. Simultaneously, straighten out your left leg and bring it close to the floor.

• Return both limbs to the starting position before continuing with your left arm and right leg.

• Repeat this movement, alternating sides, for 10 to 15 reps on each side.

#4 Suitcase carries

Most people consider this a very simple exercise, and it is fairly easy. However, it requires some intense core engagement to keep yourself stable. You can hold one moderately heavy dumbbell in one hand.

• Stand straight with your feet together. Hold the dumbbell in your right hand and brace your core to avoid leaning to that side.

• Walk forward with small steps, maintaining stability so your body doesn’t tilt to one side.

• Repeat this movement for 15 to 20 footsteps on each side.

#5 Side bend

This is a slightly different exercise from the suitcase carries. You would need one moderately heavy dumbbell for this as well.

• Stand straight with your feet together. Hold the dumbbell in your right hand and brace your core to avoid leaning to that side.

• You may hold your left hand up and place your palm behind your head.

• Lean slowly to the right, allowing the dumbbell to descend toward the floor.

• Once the dumbbell has reached mid-thigh level, straighten yourself back up to the starting position.

• Repeat this movement for 10 to 15 reps on each side.

#6 Side plank with twist

The side plank in itself is an effective exercise for the obliques. Incorporating a twist into the mix makes for a killer dynamic exercise. You may hold a dumbbell over your hip for this.

• Lay on the floor on your right side and prop yourself up on your elbow. Raise your hips up and stack your feet one over the other. Ensure that your shoulders, hips, and feet are all in one line.

• Place the dumbbell over your hip and grip it firmly.

• Drop your hip down toward the ground and lift it back up, bringing it back in line with the shoulders and the feet.

• Repeat this movement for 10 to 15 reps on each side.

#7 Wood chop

This is another exercise to strengthen the obliques. It also allows for better twisting movements when practiced regularly. You may hold both ends of one dumbbell in your hands.

• Stand straight with your feet hip-distance apart and grip the dumbbell in both hands.

• Raise the dumbbell up over your head, toward the left side of your body.

• Bring your arms downward diagonally to your right side and squat down simultanously, bringing the dumbbell near your right foot.

• Raise yourself back up while raising your arms to the left side again.

• Repeat this movement for 10 to 15 reps on each side.

Takeaway

Yep, those are the best core exercises we’ve got for you. The best part is, you only need some dumbbells, and these can even be done from the comfort of your home! Of course, diet and recovery play a huge role in getting a sculpted midsection, but who’s to say with some discipline, we can’t look as great as Jessica Alba?

