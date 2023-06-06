Strengthen your core from within: Exploring power of deep core exercises

Are you ready to discover the secret to a strong and stable core? Look no further than deep core exercises, the hidden gem of fitness routines. These targeted movements not only sculpt the abs but also work wonders for overall strength and balance.

In this article, we delve into the world of deep core exercises, exploring their benefits, highlighting key muscles involved and providing a step-by-step guide to incorporating them in your workout routine.

Understanding the deep core

These muscles help stablize pelvic movement. (Image via Freepik/Sehrii_Bobyk)

Before we dive into the exercises, let's grasp the concept of the deep core. Unlike the superficial abdominal muscles that get most of the attention, the deep core muscles lie beneath the surface, providing crucial stability and support to the spine and pelvis.

They include the transverse abdominis, multifidus, pelvic floor muscles and diaphragm, working together as a powerhouse to enhance the body's performance.

Benefits of deep core exercises

Engaging in regular deep core exercises yields an array of benefits. Firstly, they help improve posture by promoting proper alignment and reducing strain on the back.

Additionally, deep core exercises enhance overall balance and stability, reducing risk of injuries during everyday activities or sports. Not to mention, a strong deep core can enhance athletic performance, from lifting weights to running marathons, by providing a solid foundation for powerful movements.

Key deep core muscles

What are the key muscles? (Image via Freepik/Kjpargeter)

To effectively target the deep core, it's essential to understand the key muscles involved. The transverse abdominis acts as a natural corset, cinching the waistline and providing stability.

The multifidus muscles, which run along the spine, contribute to spinal stability and support. The pelvic floor muscles play a vital role in core strength and pelvic health, while the diaphragm aids in proper breathing and core engagement.

Together, these muscles create a well-rounded deep core foundation.

Deep core exercises: A step-by-step guide

Deep core activation: Begin by lying on your back flat with the knees bent and feet flat on the floor.

Engage the transverse abdominis by gently pulling the belly button inward towards the spine. For a few seconds, hold the contraction before letting go. Repeat many times, concentrating on engaging the deep abdominal muscles.

Dead bug: Lie comfortably on your back, with the knees bent at a right (90-degree) angle and arms stretched towards the ceiling.

Straighten the opposing leg towards the floor or mat while slowly and gradually lowering one arm overhead. Once you're comfortable, go back to your starting posture, and repeat on the opposite side. This workout tests your stability while working the inner core.

Pelvic tilt: Lie flat on your back, with the knees bent and feet comfortably flat on the floor.

Slowly tilt your pelvis forward, pressing the lower back into the floor. Tilt your pelvis backward, creating a slight arch in the lower back. Repeat this pelvic tilting motion, focusing on engaging the deep core and maintaining control.

Bird dog: Start out on all fours with a neutral spine, hands immediately behind the shoulders, and knees directly beneath the hips.

While simultaneously stretching the opposing leg straight back, extend one arm forward. Throughout the exercise, maintain a stable spine and a tight core. Repeat on the other side, and go back to the starting position.

Plank variations: Planks are excellent deep core exercises. Start with a basic forearm plank, ensuring that the body forms a straight line from head to toe. As you progress, challenge yourself with side planks, plank with leg lifts, or plank with knee tucks. Remember to engage the deep core muscles throughout each variation.

Incorporating deep core workout in your routine

How to exercise your deep core regularly?(Image via Freepik/Drobotdean)

To reap the full benefits of deep core exercises, aim to incorporate them in your workout routine at least twice or thrice per week. Start with a few repetitions of each exercise, and gradually increase as you build strength and endurance.

Remember that quality over quantity is key when it comes to deep core exercises.

Poll : 0 votes