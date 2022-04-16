6 Best Home Exercises to Build a Stronger Upper Back

When we hear of poor posture, the first thing that comes to mind is the back, namely, the upper back. Upper back is what we tend to hunch while sitting or standing, by allowing our shoulders to sag.

Strengthening the upper back improves posture which, in itself, reduces back pain and the risk of developing postural issues. Moreover, it makes it easier to carry heavy items without causing any back injury.

Exercises to do at home. Image via Pexels/Anna Shvets

Today, we have six exercises you can do from the comfort of your own home to strengthen and sculpt the upper back.

6 exercises to strengthen the upper back at home

Band pull-apart

This exercise is often performed as a warm-up for a back routine. It activates the scapulas and strengthens the upper back.

• Start by standing straight with the resistance band in your hands. Ensure you are holding it at a distance where it is not stretched out too much nor is it completely relaxed.

• Hold your arms out in front of you, in line with your shoulders. Inhale.

• Exhale and extend your arms out to your sides. Keep them straight throughout the movement and allow the band to stretch out completely. You may hold this pose for a few seconds while squeezing your upper back.

• Slowly return your arms to the starting position, in front of your shoulders, while inhaling again.

Supermans

Simple yet effective, this move works not just the upper back, but the lower back and glutes as well. This can also be performed with a resistance band, or as an isometric hold.

• Lie down on your stomach on the floor and position your arms straight ahead and your legs straight too. Keep your gaze in the direction your arms are pointing. Allow your palms to face each other and your fingers to point straight ahead. Keep your toes pointed out too. Breathe in.

• Upon exhalation, squeeze your upper back and glutes to raise your arms and legs up off the ground. You may hold this pose for a few seconds.

• Inhale and slowly lower your limbs back to the floor.

Seated rows

This is a popular back exercise that strengthens the upper back for more strenuous exercises such as inverted rows and pull ups.

Although typically performed on a cable machine, it can also be performed at home. It can be done by looping a resistance band into a hook on a wall, or even on the floor or around your feet.

• Seat yourself on a chair or on the floor. Position yourself in line with the point where you’ve attached the resistance band. Try to sit at a spot where this point is directly in front of you. Grab both ends of the band in either hand and allow your arms to extend straight out. Inhale.

• Exhale and pull the ends of the band backward to the sides of your diaphragm while squeezing your shoulder blades together. Ensure your back is upright and your shoulders are tall.

• As you inhale, slowly straighten your arms up above you again and return to the starting position.

Reverse dumbbell flies

This is only a little different from the pull-aparts. For this move, you will have to hinge at your hip while using dumbbells.

• Stand straight with a dumbbell in either hand. Keep your feet hip-distance apart to balance yourself.

• Bend at your hip. You may allow your knees to bend slightly to accommodate your back being parallel to the ground. Keep your shoulders high and ensure your back is straight. Keep your arms straight and allow the dumbbells to be suspended below you with the dumbbells held together. Inhale.

• Upon exhalation, squeeze your shoulder blades and raise the dumbbells out to your sides. Keep your arms straight and bring them to shoulder-level.

• Inhale and lower your arms back down to the starting position.

Dumbbell rows

This move strengthens the back, arms, and lats. You would need a pair of dumbbells. Alternatively, you can also use a resistance band.

• Stand straight with your feet hip-distance apart and hold the dumbbells by your sides.

• Bend at your hip. You may allow your knees to bend slightly to accommodate your back being parallel to the ground. Keep your shoulders high and ensure your back is straight. Let your arms fall straight down and allow the dumbbells to be suspended below you, directly in line with the shoulders. Inhale.

• Upon exhalation, lift the dumbbells up towards your chest. Draw your elbows close to the body as they bend and point upward. You may hold this pose for a few seconds.

• Slowly release your arms back down to the starting position while inhaling again.

Inverted rows

This is an essential move if you’re looking to be able to do pull ups. Inverted rows are also effective for developing the arms.

To perform these, you would need a pull-up bar or TRX band.

• Face the bar and grab it with your hands slightly wider than the width of your shoulders. Lower your body below the bar and straighten yourself with your hips in line with your shoulders and feet. Your arms should be straight out and perpendicular to your body. This should resemble a straight-arm plank, upside down. Inhale.

• Pull yourself up to the bar upon exhalation. Squeeze your shoulder blades and try to get your chest to the bar. You may pause here for a few seconds. Ensure your core is engaged to avoid your hips falling out of line.

• Slowly, lower yourself back down to the starting position while inhaling.

Although it is a tricky spot to target, strengthening the upper back is crucial. It keeps postural issues and pains at bay. This proves extremely helpful at a later age, or if you have a job that requires long hours of being seated. Add these moves to your regular back routine and be sure to stretch later!

