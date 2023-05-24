Stretches for Mobility You Must Add to Your Routine to Improve Joints and Muscle Fitness

Stretches for mobility refer to certain exercises or movements that aim to improve mobility. This is the ability to move freely and easily through a full range of motion in the joints and muscles.

Stretches for mobility target tight or restricted areas of the body, such as muscles, tendons, and ligaments, that may limit the range of motion and flexibility. These stretches help to lengthen and release tension in the muscles, increase blood flow to the tissues, and improve the function and mobility of the joints.

Unlike static stretching, which involves holding a stretch for an extended period, mobility stretches often involve dynamic movements that actively engage the muscles and joints through a controlled range of motion. By moving actively and dynamically, stretches for mobility help to improve flexibility, coordination, and body awareness.

Full Body Mobility Routine

Stretching (Photo via Luemen Rutkowski/Unsplash)

Here's a full body mobility routine that targets various areas:

Neck mobility

Gently tilt your head forward and backward, side to side, and rotate it in clockwise and counterclockwise directions. Repeat each movement 5-10 times.

Shoulder circles

Keep your arms on your sides. Slowly roll your shoulders forward in a circular motion for 10 repetitions, then reverse the direction for another 10 repetitions.

Arm swings

Extend your arms out to the sides and swing them back and forth in a controlled manner. Ideally, you should begin with small swings and eventually push yourself to increase the range of motion. Opt for 10-15 swings.

Spinal twists

Keep your feet flat on the ground while sitting at the edge of a chair. Your right should be on the outer side of your left thigh. From there, steadily turn your torso, looking over your left shoulder to do the spinal twists. Hold for 15-20 seconds before repeating on the other side.

Hip circles

Stand with your feet hip-width apart and place your hands on your hips. Rotate your hips in a circular motion, moving them forward, to the side, backward, and then to the other side. Opt for 5-10 circles in each direction.

Deep squat

To do deep squats, squat down as low as you comfortably can, with your feet flat on the ground and your heels touching the floor. Hold this position for 10-15 seconds, focusing on maintaining good form and feeling the stretch in your hips, ankles, and lower body.

Forward fold

Keep your feet hip-width apart and slowly bend forward from your hips. Allow your upper body to hang relaxed, and feel the stretch in your hamstrings and lower back. Hold for 15-20 seconds.

Calf stretch

Stand facing a wall and step one foot forward, placing your hands against the wall for support. Keep your back leg straight and push your heel down to stretch your calf muscles. Hold for 15-20 seconds, then switch legs and repeat.

Why Should You Do Stretches for Mobility?

Stretches for mobility (Photo by LOGAN WEAVER | @LGNWVR on Unsplash)

Stretches for mobility are beneficial for several reasons:

Improved range of motion

Stretches for mobility help to increase the flexibility and range of motion in your joints and muscles. This can enhance your overall physical performance, allowing you to move more freely and efficiently in various activities and sports.

Injury prevention

Regularly doing stretches for mobility can help reduce the risk of injuries by improving the flexibility and resilience of your muscles, tendons, and ligaments. Enhanced mobility allows your body to adapt to different movements and positions, reducing the likelihood of strains, sprains, and other soft tissue injuries.

Enhanced posture and body alignment

Stretching exercises that target specific areas, such as the neck, shoulders, hips, and spine, can help improve posture and alignment. By addressing muscle imbalances and tension, mobility stretches promote a more balanced and aligned body, reducing the risk of postural issues and associated discomfort.

Reduced muscle soreness

Engaging in mobility stretches after a workout or physically demanding activity can help alleviate muscle soreness and stiffness. Stretching helps to increase blood flow to the muscles, flush out metabolic waste products, and promote the recovery process.

Stress relief and relaxation

Mobility stretches also offer mental and emotional benefits. They can help reduce stress, tension, and promote relaxation by allowing you to focus on your body and breath. Incorporating stretching into your routine can serve as a mindful practice that supports overall well-being.

Remember that individual results may vary, and it's important to perform stretches for mobility correctly and within your comfortable range of motion. If you have any specific concerns or existing health conditions, it's always a good idea to consult a healthcare professional or a qualified trainer for personalized guidance.

