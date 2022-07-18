How to Do Supine Spinal Twist (Supta Matsyendrasana) in Yoga: Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits and Common Mistakes

The Supine Spinal Twist (Supta Matsyendrasana) is an entry-level supine twisted yoga pose that's usually performed to warm up or cool down before or after a session of yoga or exercise.

In Sanskrit, 'Supta' means 'supine', and 'Matsya' means fish. Matsya is an incarnation of the Hindu god Vishnu as a fish, while Matsyendra means Lord of the Fish.

The body is compared with a fish in the Supine Spinal Twist. This position promotes grounding as it soothes the body and psyche. The major focus of the hip twist stays on relaxing the spine.

The pose is also known as 'Supta Merudandasana' in some yoga schools, as it promotes spinal health; in Sanskrit, 'merudanda' means 'spine'.

Who Can Perform This Pose?

The Supine Spinal Twist is a warm-up pose that prepares the body for more challenging backbends. It's also an excellent cool-down pose after intense workouts.

It's excellent for treating back pain and digestive disorders. Apart from toning the belly, it's an excellent therapy for postpartum ladies suffering from lower back discomfort.

It can be performed by seniors, adolescents, children and women. After a run, this is a terrific pose for athletes and runners to cool down. The Supine Spinal Twist can be used to strengthen the core and as part of night yoga to treat sleeping disorders and insomnia.

Supine Spinal Twist (Supta Matsyendrasana): Technique & Correct Form

Here's how you should perform the supine spinal twist:

Lie down on your back on your yoga mat.

Bend your knees, and place the bottoms of your feet on the floor, knees pointed toward the ceiling.

Press onto your feet to lift your hips slightly off the ground, and shift them to the right by approximately an inch. It's a crucial step, as it prepares your hips to stack atop one another when you begin the twist.

Exhale, and bring the right knee into the chest while extending the left leg flat on the floor. Mainta,in your left foot in a flexed position throughout the pose. Inhale.

Exhale and cross your right knee over your midline to the left side of your body on the floor. Your right hip should be positioned over your left hip. If you want to, you may hook your right foot behind your left knee.

Keep your right arm aligned with your shoulders as you extend it to the right. Rest your left hand on your right knee, or extend it to form the letter 'T' with your arms. Face your palms up to the ceiling.

Turn your head to the right, and look at your right fingertips over your right shoulder. If it's uncomfortable on your neck, you can skip this step.

Release your left knee and right shoulder towards the floor as you exhale.

Maintain this position for five to ten breaths. To exit the pose, inhale, and roll onto your back while bringing your right knee to your chest.

Before performing the exercise on the opposite side, release both legs to the floor to neutralise the spine for few breaths.

Tips

You may feel that you cannot simultaneously bring your right knee to the floor and keep both shoulders flat on the ground. Prioritise keeping the shoulders lowered, and allow the knee to float up a little, if needed. If your right knee is far from the ground, you may choose to support it with a blanket or block.

If having one leg straight and the other bent is too uncomfortable, you can stack your legs by bending both knees.

During pregnancy, it may be more comfortable to place a pillow between the knees.

If you have an injury to your knees, hips or back, you should avoid the Supine Spinal Twist. It should not be painful to perform this pose, but if you have back or knee pain, release the pose slowly.

Benefits of Supine Spinal Twist

The Supine Spinal Twist stretches, strengthens and lengthens the arms, armpits, glutes and hip muscles. It strengthens the knees, hamstrings, quadriceps and abdominal muscles. The core is engaged and strengthened by the lower back spinal stretch.

The twist at the hips and neck alignment stabilises the hips and loosens the back. Stretching the neck increases cervical mobility.

This pose is best performed at the end of a yoga session, as it helps relax your breath and reduces your heart rate.

The Jathara Parivrtti position is so named, as it ignites the Jatharagni (metabolic fire) within the body and relaxes because it relieves lower back stiffness. The spine is linked with the neural system, and the brain gets soothing tones.

This pose massages your digestive organs and calms the nervous system by toning the spine effectively. The neck stretch and hip opening reduce muscle rigidity and increase blood circulation in those areas.

The close proximity of the legs stimulates the groins and tones the pubic muscles. It tones the genitalia, improves the urogenital system and prevents urine incontinence.

Common Mistakes

You should maintain a steady, deep breathing throughout the Supine Spinal Twist. Avoid holding your breath.

Don't force your knee to the ground. If you cannot comfortably reach the floor, extend your knee only as long as it's comfortable. You might arrange pillows beneath your knees and feet.

