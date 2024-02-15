Struggling with gut inflammation? Look at the strategies to prevent it

There is a common health concern known as gut inflammation that can be caused by a variety of factors, including internal and external. However, it is not a fatal condition and by practicing strategic preventive measures such as changes in diet, taking supplements, and alleviating stress, it can be easily avoided.

Gut health can be easily controlled if caught early and properly treated. In this article, we will discuss about gut inflammation, its possible symptoms, causes, and preventive measures.

Understanding gut inflammation and its causes

Infection can be a cause of gut inflammation (image by freepik)

Inflammation of the gut can be detected by following symptoms but it depends on the intensity and presentation among individuals such as abdominal pain, bloody bowel movement, constant diarrhea, weight loss, and fatigue. These symptoms vary on the origin of the inflammation and how severe the gut inflammation is.

Early recognition of the problem and proper treatment of these red flags is important to avoid progression. The causes of gut inflammation are as follows:

Infection

Gut inflammation can be caused by infection as it compromises the goodness of the intestinal barrier and extracts an immune-mediated inflammatory response. Gastritis or enteritis involves pathogenic organisms that evoke the release of pro-inflammatory cytokines, worsening inflammation of the gut.

Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Prolonged inflammatory disorders like Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis can develop chronic inflammation of the gut, inviting a variety of gastrointestinal symptoms. The unforgiving inflammatory surroundings that manifest IBD call for early diagnosis and targeted therapeutic treatments.

Medications

Some medication contains the potential to disrupt gut homeostasis which ultimately exposes individuals to inflammation. Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and antibiotic regimens for a prolonged time can elevate gut microbiota composition that fosters an inflammatory surrounding that is helpful to gut dysregulation.

Intestinal Barrier Dysfunction

Disturbance with the goodness of the intestinal barrier caused by dietary indiscretions and stressors leads to inflammation of the gut and disruption of the mucosal barrier resulting in pro-inflammatory substances into the bloodstream, extracting an immune-mediated inflammatory response.

Strategies for Reducing Inflammation

Anti-inflammatory diet can reduce inflammation of the gut (image by freepik)

Constant or elevating symptoms of inflammation of the gut need expeditious medical intervention to treat the underlying history and practice appropriate measures. People who deal with severe abdominal pain, constant vomiting, and unexplained changes in stool habits call for medical attention to avoid complications and optimize clinical outcomes.

Below are some preventive measures to reduce inflammation of the gut and they are:

Anti-inflammatory Diet

A cornerstone in managing gut inflammation is adopting an anti-inflammatory diet rich in nutrient-dense foods. Embracing a Mediterranean-style diet, replete with green leafy vegetables, nuts, berries, and healthy fats like olive oil, provides a robust arsenal against inflammation. Polyphenols present in these foods exhibit potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, safeguarding gut health.

Probiotics

Harnessing the therapeutic potential of probiotics constitutes another efficacious approach to combating gut inflammation. While the precise mechanisms remain elusive, probiotics foster a conducive gut environment conducive to the proliferation of beneficial bacteria. These symbiotic organisms exert immune-modulatory effects, curbing inflammation by regulating inflammatory mediators and fortifying the intestinal barrier.

Stress Reduction

Chronic stress poses a formidable threat to gut health, precipitating inflammation through diverse pathways. Stress-induced alterations in gut microbiota composition foster the proliferation of pathogenic bacteria, unleashing pro-inflammatory cytokines that exacerbate gut inflammation. Moreover, stress-driven maladaptive eating behaviors further fuel inflammation, perpetuating a vicious cycle of gut dysregulation.

In a nutshell, we can say that gut inflammation is a matter of concern and should not be taken lightly. There can be many reasons to induce inflammation of the gut but using the above-mentioned strategies can avoid the progression of the disorder.