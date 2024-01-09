Looking For the Best Diet for 2024? This Is the One You Should Try

Choosing the best diet is something that remains constant in one's journey towards peak health and fitness. Every year, there is some innovation in diet regimens, with new types of diet plans making it difficult to decide the best diet. Yet, in the race to be best, the Mediterranean diet is something that has held its position for a long time.

The Mediterranean diet was considered the best diet in 2024 by U.S. News & World Report. This comes as no surprise, as it is also capable of being the most friendly, easiest, and healthiest diet. It is also a suitable diet for those who have problems related to diabetes, bone, or joint.

In this article, we will discuss more about the best diet in 2024, which is the Mediterranean diet, and further discuss about other diets that come behind it.

Best Diet in 2024: Mediterranean Diet

There is no doubt why this form of diet became a preference and the best one for the year. The mere simplicity of this diet makes this special, considering it is a plant-based diet focusing on the nutritions based on plants. This diet is focused on fruits, vegetables, beans, seeds, or whole grains.

Consumption of this genre of food supplies you with sufficient nutrients and promotes various health benefits, which are not only limited to weight loss, but also effectively work against diabetes, high cholesterol, and memory loss. Further, olive oil is usually promoted in this diet.

Health benefits

Moreover, the Mediterranean diet also keeps your bone health up to the mark, keeps your heart healthy, and in turn, promotes your life expectancy. This diet, unlike others, is not restrictive and promotes mindful eating as well as regular exercise.

Offers quality sleep

What makes this the best diet is its capability to promote good sleep, considering the food we consume in this diet is not highly processed and focuses more on fruits, veggies, or fish, which allows you to sleep better.

Reduces inflammation

The presence of antioxidants further reduces any form of inflammation in your body and can also help in promoting your brain health and may contribute to reducing the risks of dementia.

DASH and MIND diets

DASH and MIND diets came out in the second and third position respectively. Whereas MIND is just another form of DASH that is a mixture of the Mediterranean diet and DASH.

Both these forms of diet follow a similar pattern, in that they follow a nearly plant-based diet, including a fair amount of fruits, veggies, whole grains, and legumes. These diets can be helpful in the management of hypertension and can also delay neurodegenerative problems.

Other than this, there were other diets like the vegan diet, which have achieved significant position on the list, and this highlights that veganism is indeed a good option for nutritious food and long-term health.

On the contrary, there were some diets that are not so good for the long term, which is the keto diet. While this is highly effective for weight loss, considering the overall performance, it does not shine as it is not sustainable and may cause several complications.

The best diet for 2024 is no doubt the Mediterranean diet, due to its overall health benefits and the promotion of mindful eating and regular exercise.