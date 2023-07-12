Study finds foetuses use greedy gene from father to get more food inside mother's womb      

A new study has found that unborn babies use a "greedy gene" from their fathers to control their mothers into providing them more food in the womb.

Scientists from the University of Cambridge have found that foetuses use the greedy component to remote-control their mother’s metabolism, creating a nutritional tug-of-war in the womb.

“The greedy gene”: What’s the study all about?

A sonogram picture of a human foetus. (Photo via Pexels/Valeriia Svietlova)

The new study published in the journal Cell Metabolism discusses how the placenta communicates and manipulates the mother through the release of hormones to adjust to its baby’s growth.

According to Amanda Sferruzzi-Perri, co-senior author of the research and a professor in Foetal and Placental Physiology, this study is the first evidence suggesting that genes inherited from the father manipulates the mother to divert its pregnancy nutrition to the unborn baby.

As per another scientist named Dr Miguel Constancia who was also involved in the study, the foetuses’ remote-control system is basically operated by a hereditary component that can be switched off or on depending on whether they are from the father’s or mother’s, also called the “imprinted genes”.

He added:

"Genes controlled by the father are greedy and selfish and tend to manipulate the mother’s resources for the benefit of the foetuses and to allow them to grow big and fit."

As per researchers, a father’s genes promotes fetal growth, while the one from the mother limits it.

Study findings

The research was done on pregnant mice. (Photo via Pexels/Yan Krukau)

In the experiment done on pregnant mice, scientists changed the signaling cells in the placenta that direct the mother’s food allocation to her developing foetus. They removed a gene named Igf2, which ensures proper development and growth of foetal tissues, from the placenta of pregnant mice.

Scientists found that the absence of Igf2 negatively affected the release of “insulin like growth factor two” protein and also affected the hormones that managed release of insulin from the pancreas. As per experts, this particular genetic material has the power to change and manipulate the mother’s metabolism.

According to Dr Jorge Lopez-Tello, lead author of the study, when Igf2 from the father is switched off in signaling cells, the mother doesn’t make enough lipids, fats and glucose. These nutrients reach the unborn babies in insufficient amounts. As a result, the foetus doesn’t develop properly.

Effects of Igf2 deficiency on human foetus

Deficiency of the Igf2 can lead to undergrown or overgrown babies. (Photo via Pexels/MART PRODUCTION)

Scientists believe that the deficiency of the Igf2 can lead to undergrown or overgrown babies. In the experiment, researchers found that mice born to mothers with no Igf2 experienced symptoms of diabetes and also became obese as they grew.

Scientists claim that their findings show how beneficial the controlled distribution of nutrients to the unborn baby is for their lifelong health. It highlights the importance of a proper and adequate pregnancy diet and role of placenta, too.

Researchers suggest that more studies are needed in the future to discover new ways in which the changes in hormones can benefit the health of foetuses and mothers and how the placenta can be targeted to protect foetuses from overconsuming nutrients.

Poll : 0 votes