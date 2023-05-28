Many students are guilty of indulging in unhealthy eating habits, often consuming calorie-dense meals and sugary drinks. It's no secret that many college students struggle with maintaining a healthy diet.

Late-night study sessions, limited budgets, and the convenience of fast food and vending machines can all contribute to an unhealthy lifestyle. However, a recent study warns that these habits can lead to a lifetime of health issues.

The study

The study, conducted by a team of researchers from 31 Chinese universities and published in Preventive Medicine Reports, involved nearly 12,000 medical students.

The goal was to investigate the relationship between eating habits, obesity, and other disorders. The results were concerning, showing that many bad eating habits begin at university and can last for decades, leading to a lifetime of health issues.

can cause diabetes and obesity (Image via Pexels / darya sannikova)

One of the lead researchers, Dr. Joan Bottorff, a Professor at UBCO's School of Nursing, emphasizes that students who consume high-calorie meals, sugary foods, and drinks are at risk of developing obesity. While these habits are not the only cause of obesity, they are significant contributors, including colds and diarrhea.

The link between poor eating habits and chronic illness

This link is well-supported by biomedical research. In fact, the World Health Organization (WHO) reports that unhealthy diets and physical inactivity are leading global risks to health. These risks can lead to a range of chronic diseases, including heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and certain types of cancer.

sedentary lifestyle can also impact (image via pexeks / adrienn)

The COVID-19 pandemic has also highlighted the importance of maintaining a healthy diet. Obese people are more likely to experience severe conditions and outcomes due to impaired breathing from the pressure of extra weight and poorer inflammatory and immune responses. This makes them more vulnerable to respiratory illnesses such as COVID-19.

The study's findings highlight the need for universities to provide healthy and affordable food options for students. While students should be taught about healthy eating habits, the onus should be on the school to ensure that cafeterias and vending machines offer healthy food options.

It is important to address these habits (Image via pexels / nguyen khanh)

It's essential to address these unhealthy habits among students to prevent a lifetime of health problems. By prioritizing this, universities can help students avoid a lifetime of illness and improve their overall well-being. It's time for universities to take action and provide healthier food options for their students.

In conclusion, the study's findings reinforce the importance of maintaining a healthy diet and the need for universities to provide healthy and affordable food options for students. By addressing poor eating habits, universities can help prevent a lifetime of health problems and improve the overall well-being of their students.

Poll : 0 votes