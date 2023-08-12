Study reveals the presence of 9 types of plastics in human heart, raises questions on surgical procedures

You might be surprised to learn that microplastics have been found in human heart tissues for the very first time. A groundbreaking study by scientists at Beijing Anzhen Hospital in China reveals this disturbing information. Such a finding raises questions about pollution levels, especially microplastic intake, and poses questions about surgical procedures.

The study, published by PubMed, analyzed heart tissue samples from 15 individuals who underwent cardiovascular surgery and identified nine different types of plastic.

Microplastics detected in human hearts for the first time

shocking revelations made during this study (Image via Unsplash / Claudio Schwarz)

The aim of the study was to investigate if microplastics could enter the cardiovascular system, either directly or indirectly. Heart tissue samples from surgery patients and blood samples from 50% of the participants were analyzed. The outcomes were astonishing: the majority of heart tissue samples contained a significant number of individual microplastic particles, and fragments were found in all the blood samples.

Five different categories of heart tissue revealed the presence of nine types of plastic. It is worth noting that some of these may have entered the patients' bodies during surgical procedures.

Raises the possibility of risks related to surgical procedures

This report is concerning as it raises potential risks related to surgical procedures. It challenges the belief that surgical environments are free from contaminants and emphasizes the possibility of microplastic exposure during surgery.

The pathways through which they enter cardiac tissues and their long-term impact on patients after cardiac surgery remain unknown. Consequently, further research is needed to understand the entry pathways of microplastics and how they might affect surgical settings.

raised important questions about the heart surgery performed (Image via Unsplash / NCI)

The plastic types detected in heart tissues include poly (methyl methacrylate), polyethylene terephthalate, polystyrene, and polyvinyl chloride (PVC). PVC is widely used in window frames, drainage pipes, and paint. This variety highlights the pervasive presence of microplastics in our environment and the multiple sources of exposure.

The discovery of microplastics in our hearts requires more study to find out how they got there and what harm they might cause over time. Earlier studies show that people unintentionally eat small plastic particles from everyday items like packaging and even food like seafood and salt. Their presence in our gut has also been linked to diseases like obesity, diabetes, and liver problems. More research is needed to determine how these affect our health in the long run.

This study reveals the unsettling truth about the existence of nine types of plastic in human heart tissues, posing questions about their sources and implications for human health. It raises concerns about the potential risks of surgical procedures during cardiac surgeries and the widespread presence of packaging material in our environment. Further research is needed to understand the entry pathways and their potential health implications in surgical settings.