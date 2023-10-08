Study Shows How Classical Music Can Influence Heart Rate

Classical music, with its pleasing sounds, has always held an important place in our hearts. Classical music is known for its sense of calm, which takes away nervousness and helps us relax. Now, a new research conducted by the University of Bern in Switzerland has unveiled the benefits of listening to classical music in a group environment. The study further claims that classical forms of music can actually influence our heart rates, balance our breathing, and even influence our electrodermal activity.

What Does the Study Reveal about Classical Music?

The study showed that when people listen to classical music in a group there is a synchrony among them (Image by wavebreakmedia_micro on Freepik)

The study was led by Wolfgang Tschacher, who, with his team, decided to observe 132 individuals at three classical performances. They managed to capture the audience with their cameras in low light and COVID restrictions. They figured that there was a synchrony in the audience and even their breathing rates showed synchrony in it.

What makes this research more fascinating is that synchrony, especially in heart rates, was found to be the most relevant in cases where the music tends to emotionally move and inspire the listener. As the synchrony occurred among the listeners, their bodies showed harmony and created an emotional connection.

The lead researcher Wolfgang Tscharcher told Agence France-Presse:

“When we talk about very abstract things such as aesthetic experiences, how you respond to art and to music, the body is always involved there.”

The research team from Switzerland’s University of Bern said:

“Synchrony, especially heart-rate synchrony, was higher when listeners felt moved emotionally and inspired by a piece and were immersed in the music.”

Beyond the Physical Observations

Music can align heart rates and may give a goosebumps sensation when listened to in a group setting (Image by starline on Freepik)

When one is attending a concert, it is not just about the physical movements, the symphony can reach the core of our physiology. The heart rate aligns and the electrodermal activity is also influenced. When this heightened synchronization is reached, many get the sensation of goosebumps, and this can explain the extent of impact classical music can have on our bodies.

The research also talks about how music can affect different people based on their personalities. It says that people who are more open to new experiences are more likely to experience the effects of symphony. They can enjoy the pleasantness of classical music and increase the impact of it on both the body and mind.

Further, according to the lead researcher, Wolfgang Tscharcher, the scope of experiencing these phenomenons can be much greater in other musical genres. Tscharcher told Agence France-Presse:

“There are additional reasons that people will synchronize in pop concerts, people move, they dance, and that’s that is synchronized by the music and that would give even clearer results.”

In closing, the study from the University of Bern talks about the of classical music to inculcate a symphony of emotions and physiological responses when played in a group setting.

This research highlights the importance of music, and how it can influence us. It creates a symphony among the listeners and binds them in a shared emotional journey. Further, it can be said that music is just not some source of entertainment, but it is certainly more than that. It can connect people and cultures.