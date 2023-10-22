Study shows this vegetable extract reduces cholesterol levels by 5%

Researchers from the University of Reading have discovered that Artichoke Leaf Extract (ALE), derived from the global artichoke plant, can significantly reduce cholesterol in individuals with moderately raised levels.

This breakthrough finding offers promising implications for preventing cardiovascular diseases without relying heavily on medication.

Cardio diseases are a big killer in the UK, mostlly in people with high cholesterol level. Usually, medicines are given only when LDL level hits a certain point. However, this interesting research shows that starting early with ALE can lower the risk of heart problems by up to 5%, even before LDL skyrockets.

Artichoke leaf extract: All-natural solution to lowering cholesterol level

Over the course of a 12-week trial, 75 volunteers with moderately raised cholesterol level were given 1280 mg (equivalent to four capsules) of ALE or a placebo each day.

The results of the study demonstrated a modest yet statistically significant reduction in total plasma LDL levels in those who consumed ALE.

Researchers have been studying for more than ten years how you can eat food with antioxidants to keep your heart healthy. Antioxidants like flavonoids and vitamins C and E can lower chances of getting heart problems.

Fruits, vegetables, tea, red wine, cocoa and olive oil all have those flavonoids and have shown that they protect the heart.

ALEs also have lots of flavonoids, so they can give you the same type of health benefits.

How antioxidants help with cardiovascular health - Insights from researchers at the University of Reading

Artichokes from Europe have been known for helping with digestion and urinary tract health.

Right now, they make these ALEs from artichoke leaves that are popular in Germany and Switzerland for treating indigestion.

You can get them in the UK without a prescription. Lots of studies show that these ALEs work for stomach troubles and irritable bowels.

Dr. Rafe Bundy, one of the researchers involved in the study, highlighted the significance of their findings:

"Reducing cholesterol levels can help lower the risk of developing cardiovascular disease. Our research explored whether ALE could be beneficial for otherwise healthy individuals with raised cholesterol levels who did not yet require standard medical intervention. ALE may offer an additional option to complement a healthy diet in lowering plasma cholesterol levels."

It's important to note that all research for this study was conducted at the University of Reading.

Although Dr. Bundy has since moved to the University of Glasgow, the groundbreaking findings greatly contribute to the understanding of natural alternatives for managing LDL levels and promoting cardiovascular health.

More and more studies are saying how artichoke leaf extract can help bring down cholesterol level. That means you have a safe and natural option to put in your daily routine.

It's a chance to take care of your heart and lower chances of getting heart problems, all from eating this fuzzy vegetable called an artichoke.