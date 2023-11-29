Study suggests drug overdose among pregnant people has increased

A recent study has necessitated the importance of intervention, owing to a surprising hike in drug overdose cases among pregnant and postpartum women.

Between 2019 and 2021, the cases rose to unimaginable heights. In fact, 17,000 cases of death, including both pregnant and postpartum women, were studied by the researchers of the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

It was found that such women between the ages of 35 and 44 accounted for more than triple the ratio of deaths, when compared to the rest.

Although research does not point towards a specific reason, there have been a few theories. The strongest of these sheds light on the absence of necessary care for mothers after birth. This is a cause for concern among most, although little to effort have been made to deal with the problem.

Another reason behind is the lack of empathy and rehabilitation for women who use drugs in general. The stigma behind using drugs prohibits them from seeking adequate help in these situations, thereby leading to overdose and potentially death.

Drug Overdose deaths: More details explored

Cases of death due to drug overdose have been on the rise in the past couple of years (Image via freepik)

In the last ten years, cases of drug overdose deaths have escalated beyond control, and there are several reasons behind it. Considering the data of the past few years, one would see a marked increase in opioid usage and the number of deaths due to it.

One of the primary reasons could be the growing rates of social isolation across generations during and post the COVID-19 pandemic. While the pandemic was in full swing, social distancing was a must, but even when things got better, people were unable to cope with the changed dynamics.

According to a study published in 2021 by the National Library of Medicine, most people turned towards drugs during COVID to deal with the situation. An estimated 93,000 deaths took place in 2020 due to overdose.

Drug overdose deaths in pregnant women

Pregnant women can be considered the most vulnerable when it comes to opioid-related overdose (Image via freepik)

Women who have had a drug problem prior to their pregnancy do not end up asking for help even when they need it. This is because in most cases, when they report it, they run the risk of losing their child/children.

Therefore, they get more and more entangled in the unbridled chaos, and before they realise it, the worst happens.

To deal with cases of drug overdose, authorities must intervene and rehabilitate addicts without any prejudice. This will allow those in need to get proper help before things go too much out of hand.