Study Warns Irregular Menstrual Cycles as a Red Flag for Cardiovascular Disease in Women

Irregular menstrual cycles might be a well-known phenomenon for many people. It is therefore best to be more aware of women's menstrual health and its possible effects on cardiovascular health in light of a surprising connection between the two.

An alarming correlation between irregular menstrual periods, or menstrual cycle dysfunction, and a higher risk of cardiovascular disease in women has been revealed by a new study in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

However, before we delve into the study, let us understand what is meant by “irregular menstrual cycles.”

What Are Irregular Menstrual Cycles?

Irregular periods may result in long or short cycles. (Image via Pexels/ Andrea Piacquadio)

Irregular menstrual patterns, such as irregular periods, excessive or protracted bleeding, frequent or uncommon cycles, or the complete lack of menstruation, are referred to as menstrual cycle dysfunction.

It is a widespread problem that can be caused by a number of factors, including hormonal imbalances, PCOS, thyroid problems, stress, and other medical concerns.

Types of Menstrual Irregularities

Different signs and symptoms of irregular menstrual cycles include:

PCOD results in irregular periods. (Image via Pexels/ Karolina Grabowska)

Missed periods: Menstrual periods that are irregular or nonexistent may be a sign of hormonal imbalances, polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), thyroid issues, excessive exercise, stress, or other medical ailments.

Heavy or prolonged bleeding: Hormonal imbalances, uterine fibroids, adenomyosis, or other underlying problems may be to blame for menstrual periods that are heavier than normal or last longer than usual (usually more than seven days).

Irregular cycle length: Hormonal imbalances, PCOS, stress, or other variables that impact ovulation may be the cause of significant changes in menstrual cycle length, such as periods that are less than 21 days or more than 35 days.

Possible Causes of Irregular Menstrual Cycles

Menstrual periods that are irregular can be caused by a number of things, such as:

Hormonal imbalances: The regularity of the menstrual cycle may be affected by imbalances in estrogen, progesterone, follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH), luteinizing hormone (LH), or other hormones.

PCOS: The hormonal condition known as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is characterized by small, enlarging cysts on the ovaries, which can cause irregular periods, anovulation (lack of ovulation), and other symptoms.

Hormonal imbalances are also a cause of menstrual dysfunction. (Image via Pexels/ Karolina Grabowska)

Disorders of the thyroid gland: Both hormone production and menstruation regularity can be impacted by an underactive or hyperactive thyroid gland.

Stress and lifestyle factors: The menstrual cycle can be impacted by high levels of stress, fast weight fluctuations, intense activity, poor diet, and sleep disruptions.

Medical conditions: Irregular periods can be brought on by a number of medical problems, including uterine fibroids, endometriosis, adenomyosis, and pelvic inflammatory disease (PID).

Link Between Irregular Periods and Cardiovascular Disease Risk

According to a study published in the Journal of The American Heart Association, women who have menstrual cycles that are shorter than the average length of 21 days and longer than the average length of 35 days are more prone to atrial fibrillation, or abnormal heartbeats.

The researchers based in China examined health information on 58,056 British women. The women, who ranged in age from 40 to 69, filled out questionnaires detailing other medical data during a period of around 12 years as well as the length and regularity of their menstrual cycles throughout time.

Inconsistent menstrual periods have been linked to heart disease risk factors such as insulin resistance, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, chronic inflammation, and polycystic ovarian syndrome.

Missed periods are a sign of irregular cycles. (Image via Pexels/ Cottonbro Studio)

According to the US National Institutes of Health, there are an estimated 14% to 25% of women worldwide who have irregular menstrual cycles.

According to the study, 0.5% of women with normal menstrual cycles acquired atrial fibrillation, 1.3% of them had coronary heart disease, and 0.29 percent of them experienced heart attacks. In contrast, the rates for atrial fibrillation, coronary heart disease, and heart attacks were higher in women with irregular periods, at 0.92%, 1.7%, and 0.45%, respectively.

To fully comprehend the relationship between cardiovascular health and irregular menstrual cycles, more research is required.

