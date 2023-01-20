Stunning Benefits of Fenugreek Seeds and Powder

Fenugreek (Trigonella foenum-graecum) is a plant that has been used in alternative and Chinese medicines to treat skin conditions and other diseases.

It's a common spice used in Indian cooking and a thickener used in the production of soap and shampoo. These plants have green leaves, small white flowers, and pods that contain small, golden-brown seeds and are usually 2–3 feet (60–90 centimeters) tall.

In this article, we will bring you the nutritional facts and health benefits of fenugreek seeds and powder.

Fenugreek Nutrition Facts

One tablespoon (approximately 11 grams) of whole seeds contains 35 calories and provides the following nutrients:

Fiber: 3 grams

3 grams Protein: 3 grams

3 grams Carbs: 6 grams

6 grams Fat: 1 gram

1 gram Iron: 21% of the Daily Value (DV)

21% of the Daily Value (DV) Manganese: 6% of the DV

6% of the DV Magnesium: 5% of the DV

From this table, we can observe that fenugreek is a significant source of plant-based non-heme iron. However, it's not a significant source of macronutrients.

Fenugreek Benefits

This herb can reduce blood glucose level (Image via Unsplash/Towfiqu Barbhuiya)

These seeds contain several naturally occurring compounds that can be beneficial in several ways. Some of the evidence-based benefits are:

Appetite control: S tudies have associated this herb with reduced appetite and fat intake. That can be beneficial for weight management and fat loss.

tudies have associated this herb with reduced appetite and fat intake. That can be beneficial for weight management and fat loss. Cholesterol level: Primary evidence indicates that this herb can lower cholesterol and triglyceride levels. However, the exact mechanism is not known just yet.

Primary evidence indicates that this herb can lower cholesterol and triglyceride levels. However, the exact mechanism is not known just yet. Heartburn: This herb can reduce the symptoms of heartburn. The effects are as potent as some antacid medications. Using herbal remedies for heartburn is safer than chemical medications. Take a tablespoon of powdered seeds with water for heartburn relief.

This herb can reduce the symptoms of heartburn. The effects are as potent as some antacid medications. Using herbal remedies for heartburn is safer than chemical medications. Take a tablespoon of powdered seeds with water for heartburn relief. Inflammation: Laboratory research studies have indicated the anti-inflammatory properties of this herb. Further studies are needed to understand its potency in prevention of chronic inflammatory conditions.

Laboratory research studies have indicated the anti-inflammatory properties of this herb. Further studies are needed to understand its potency in prevention of chronic inflammatory conditions. Blood glucose level: Several studies have claimed the blood sugar-lowering properties of this herb. That could be due to fenugreek's fiber content, which is why it's often recommended for diabetic patients.

Several studies have claimed the blood sugar-lowering properties of this herb. That could be due to fenugreek's fiber content, which is why it's often recommended for diabetic patients. Testosterone levels: Fenugreek extracts are known to have a testosterone-boosting effect. Commercially available herbal testosterone boosters often contain the herb in powder form.

Fenugreek extracts are known to have a testosterone-boosting effect. Commercially available herbal testosterone boosters often contain the herb in powder form. Breast milk production: Research studies on lactation have associated the herb with increased breast milk production. The exact mechanism behind this phenomenon is not understood yet, though.

Fenugreek Seeds for Hair

In traditional medicine, extracts of these herbs are often used for skin diseases and hair loss.

Some herbal shampoos, hair lotions, and other products contain extracts or powder made from this herb. The use of fenugreek powder in hair can make it strong and shiny.

Fenugreek for Women

This herb can reduce hair loss (Image via Unsplash/Tamara Bellis)

The iron content of the herb can be extremely beneficial for women. Although it contains non-heme iron, it can still be considered a significant source of this mineral.

Iron is an essential component of hemoglobin, the protein responsible for the transport of oxygen in the blood. A deficiency in iron is known as anemia and can be fatal if untreated.

In this situation, women lacking iron may feel tired and fatigued all the time. Anemia is also caused due to blood loss occurring during menstruation.

Fenugreek Uses

There are no official dosage guidelines for the herb. Several studies have mentioned varying dosages depending on the requirements.

Testosterone boosters usually contain around 200-600 mg of fenugreek powder. This amount is thought to be sufficient to boost testosterone production. Research groups working on breast milk production used 1-6 grams of this herb.

Studies on cholesterol and blood sugar levels suggest doses between 5–25 g for optimal results. It's suggested to take these supplements before or along with meals for better absorption.

Is Fenugreek Good for Me?

Yes, it's a safe herb and can be consumed without any concern. Naturally occurring compounds can reduce cholesterol and triglyceride level.

You can include these seeds as a condiment in your cooking too. Powdered seeds can also be taken as a herbal testosterone booster supplement. You can also look for multivitamins that contain added extracts of the herb.

