Suffered a head injury recently? Do not ignore these signs of ‘raccoon eyes’     

You must be wondering what is raccoon eyes. Although it is a common symptom of a head or eye injury, it is medically termed periorbital ecchymosis.

Raccoon eyes look like black or purple-colored bruises under the eyes. They generally appear after a head or eye injury, however, they can occur due to several illnesses as well. The discoloration under the eye can indicate certain health conditions and may also lead to internal bleeding in or near the eyes.

An important thing to know about periorbital ecchymosis is that it’s a symptom and not an illness. Also, this condition is caused due to a medical concern and not by side effects of any cosmetic product or insomnia.

Signs of raccoon eyes to watch out for

Symptoms and signs can include nosebleed, blurred vision, hearing loss and more. (Image via Freepik)

Although periorbital ecchymosis is itself a symptom, here are the signs that are accompanied and caused by this condition:

discoloration around the eyes, especially under the eyes

swelling in the eyelids and under the eyes

weakness in the muscles

bruising which may appear after a few hours or days of the trauma

tenderness around the eyes

hypertension

blurred vision

nosebleeds

double vision

reduced sense of smell

hearing loss

Raccoon eyes cause

Head injury or skull fracture can cause periorbital ecchymosis. (Image via Pexels/Karolina Grabowska)

The major cause of this condition is an injury, trauma or fracture to the eye or head, however, other problems can contribute to the same, too.

Physical traumatic events like accidents and fractures can tear or damage the tiny blood vessels under the eyes. As a result, this can cause the blood to spread into the skin, thereby causing purple-colored bruises under the eyes.

As per medical experts, it can take anywhere between two to four days for the dark color to appear around the eyes.

Other possible causes of periorbital ecchymosis can include:

Brain surgery: Brain surgeries like craniotomy can lead to raccoon eyes. The surgery involves replacing a piece of the skull, which sometimes causes ruptures leading to purple-colored bruises under the eyes.

Facial fractures: Facial injuries, especially a broken nose, eye socket or cheekbone can contribute to this condition.

Certain diseases that can stretch or damage the tiny blood vessels causing periorbital ecchymosis can include:

blood clot

headaches and migraines

eye aneurysm

cell arteritis

hemophilia

pressure in the brain

amyloidosis

certain cancers like neuroblastoma, leukemia, multiple myeloma

Other than the aforementioned medical conditions, there are several other less common things that may significantly contribute to periorbital ecchymosis. These may include sinusitis, certain allergies, cosmetic surgeries, and pertussis among others.

Raccoon eyes treatment

A CT scan may be needed to get a clear picture of the brain. (Image via Pexels/MART PRODUCTION)

The diagnosis for periorbital ecchymosis mainly includes certain physical tests involving nerve tests, eye tests, and more. A CT scan can also be done to get a clear examination of the brain.

When it comes to cure for raccoon eyes, the treatment depends on the cause. However, in most cases, the condition subsides on its own as it doesn’t require any treatment.

Healthcare providers will focus on easing the underlying cause, which eventually should reduce discoloration and the appearance of raccoon eyes. In conditions where an individual has a skull fracture or any type of facial fracture, surgery may be needed to repair the bones and prevent complications.

It is important to see a doctor right away as soon as you start noticing discoloration under your eyes. This is particularly crucial if you’ve recently injured your eyes or head in a traumatic event. Keep in mind that early diagnosis and treatment can prevent further damage and also reduce the risk of serious complications like blood in the eyes or brain and abnormalities in the skull.