Suffering from discolored nails? Try these effective treatment methods for nail psoriasis

Nail psoriasis, also called psoriatic nail dystrophy, happens when psoriasis impacts the nail matrix or bed. In turn, this changes the nail in ways both specific and not so specific.

Psoriatic nail dise­ase often goes hand in hand with severe skin psoriasis and can kickstart psoriatic arthritis. Interestingly, this condition affects people of all ethnicities and ages.

But men seem to get it more based on a case series. One's quality of life can really take a hit from psoriasis on their nails, both physically and emotionally.

Let's take a look at the causes and possible treatments for this condition:

Nail psoriasis causes

This condition is an issue linked to the immune system. It happens when the body's defenses see normal cells as a threat and attack them.

Usually, skin cells cycle every 28 to 30 days. But for folks with psoriasis, new cells pop up and zoom to the skin's surface in just a few days, leading to a rash. Psoriasis can also bother the nails, not just the skin or other parts of the body.

Treatment for nail psoriasis

You often use the same fix for skin psoriasis for nail ones too. Since your nails develop slowly, it may take some time before you notice any changes in the newly formed sections of your nails. Some treatment options include:

1) Corticosteroid cream

A corticosteroid ointment or nail polish may be prescribed by your doctor. Corticosteroids need to reach the nail bed as well as the area within the fingers in which the nail begins to develop (the nail matrix) to be helpful in treating your condition, which can be tough.

You may need to use the drug up to twice daily, and might not notice any improvement for 4-6 months.

2) Removing the nail

If necessary, a physician may remove the nail by surgery or X-ray therapy, or an excessive amount of urea may be applied to the affected area.

When the nail grows back, it may possess a unique appearance. A doctor can prescribe pain medicines if diseased nails are painful.

3) Phototherapy

Phototherapy is a procedure that employs the use of specific forms of light. If you are considering using phototherapy, first consult with a dermatologist who has phototherapy training.

Ultraviolet light is employed for treating skin psoriasis and may possibly be beneficial in the treatment of this condition. Treatments are typically administered in a doctor's clinic or an office.

4) Don't use fake nails

Nail polish and light nail buffing are acceptable and fantastic techniques to conceal dents (nail pitting) caused by this condition.

Artificial nails, on the other hand, can increase the likelihood of your nails splitting from your fingers, which is a prevalent issue in nail psoriasis.

5) Nail care

Maintain the shortest feasible nail length. Loose nails might cause further injury if they scrape against surfaces. It is critical to protect your nails from harm since trauma may lead to or worsen finger nail psoriasis. Wearing gloves while employing your hands is an easy method to accomplish this.

Cuticles shouldn't be clipped or forced back, and the afflicted nails should be treated gently. Whenever a nail starts lifting, resist extremely forceful cleaning below the nail tip, as this might exacerbate the lifting.

6) Laser therapy

Laser therapy uses a pulsed dye laser to target the blood vessels beneath the nails, lowering the extent of the condition. This nail treatment for psoriasis is repeated every six months. Although lasers have been investigated as an option for nail psoriasis, further research is required before lasers can be suggested.

Psoriasis of the nails might be moderate and not require treatment. Treatment for serious nail psoriasis, however, might be tough, although contemporary treatments can be beneficial.