Sun safety myths you should know about

Sun safety myths might sound cliche, but it is important to stay safe on sunny days. When the sun is shining bright, it is important to protect our skin and body from the ultraviolet rays of the sun. Sun rays, on the other hand, have a lot of benefits too. Therefore getting a daily dose of the sun is important. However doing this at the right time, in the right way is beneficial.

There is a lot of misinformation about sun safety myths. But one thing that has been proven is that sun rays can cause skin cancer. It is the primary cause of skin cancer and ninety percent of cases of skin cancer can be avoided by protecting yourself from the sun. Exposure to ultraviolet rays can damage your skin in less than 15 minutes. Therefore, using a reliable sunscreen becomes important.

The most popular sun safety myths

Dark-skinned people cannot get sunburned? (Image by Divine Effiong/Unsplash)

Let us now burst the sun safety myths:

People who have dark skin cannot get sunburnt: There is a lot of misinformation regarding this. People who have black or dark skin can also get sunburnt. Your skin tone does not protect you from the sun. When they get sunburned, their skin feels itchy and sore. Those who have a lighter skin tone usually get red and swollen skin when they get sunburned.

You cannot get sunburned on cloudy days: Protection from the sun should be a part of your daily routine. It is irrespective of whether it is sunny or cloudy, winter or summer, whether you have dark or white skin. Therefore it is important to protect yourself from the sun even on cloudy days, as most of the sun's rays can still penetrate your skin and cause damage.

Higher SPF means more protection: No matter which sunscreen you buy, it is still going to protect you for the same amount of time. No sunscreen can block all harmful rays. An SPF 100 sunscreen will block 98 percent of the rays whereas a SPF 30 will block 97 percent, making it the same. However, more SPF means more money, which is not worth it.

Tan is healthy: Even a light tan can damage your skin's DNA and cause cancer. Thus, there is no such thing as a healthy tan.

Getting more sun means getting more Vitamin D: You can get your daily dose of vitamin D from your daily food and supplements. Although Vitamin D from the sun is good for our bones, it is not worth it as there is a risk of cancer. So there is no need to sunbathe or get sunburnt because of Vitamin D.

The sun can cause more damage when it shines brightly and is the hottest: This is not always the case. The sun shining very bright does not mean more damage only during that time. The heat that the sun emits comes from infrared rays. UV rays aren't hot and we cannot feel them. Therefore even on a cloudy or a less sunny day, take protection when you are exposing yourself to UV rays.

Sun safety myths: Why is sun safety important?

UV rays can damage the eyes(Image by Pranav Kumar Jain/Unsplash)

After busting all the sun safety myths, let us now see why sun safety is important. Protection from the sun is important as harmful ultraviolet rays can damage the skin, cause skin cancer, skin aging, and even eye injuries. Therefore, it becomes very important to protect your whole body from these rays.

The lips, hands, eyelids, feet, and ears are susceptible to sun damage and have to be protected by using the right gear.

Sun safety myths: How to be completely sun-safe?

Wear the right sunscreen(Image by Lina Verovaya/Unsplash)

Protect your eyes with sunglasses

Wear the right sunscreen(Of a broad spectrum and a minimum SPF of 15)

Wear darker colors on a sunny day

Chose the right clothes to cover your body against the rays

Wear a hat

Wear the right amount of sunscreen

Do not get exposed to sunlight unnecessarily

If you are an athlete, using a water-resistant sunscreen as a waterproof sunscreen is a myth.

No matter which skin type you are, protect yourself from UV rays. Prevention is better than cure and if you have not yet used a sunscreen, start using one today and bid farewell to the skin damage that is caused by the sun.